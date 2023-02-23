Rahul Gandhi compares BJP and RSS to 'class bullies'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was like a "class bully" that respects no one and the party, along with the RSS, captured every single institution of the country.

Addressing his first election rally in Malki Ground here, ahead of the February 27 Meghalaya Assembly polls, he alleged that the BJP and RSS have captured the Parliament, media, bureaucracy, and judiciary and these are under pressure and attacked by the ideology of the two organizations.

Gandhi said that the BJP and the RSS refused to accept that India has multiple ideas, not a single idea, community, religion, and language.

"The BJP-RSS thinks that they know everything, understand everything, and have no respect for anybody else. We have to fight them collectively to defeat them."