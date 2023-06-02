Rahul says Congress will surprise everyone in 2024

The Congress leader said that we have gone through this phase and the "party has faced exact same thing in 1930's and we have decimated and we will do that again".



Asked about the role of international community, he added that "its our job, our business and our work to fight for democracy in India and it is something we understand and we do".



"But the thing to remember is that Indian democracy is a public good. India is large enough and collapse in democracy in India will have an impact to the world. So that is on you to think about that how much you value democracy in India but for us, its an internal matter and we are going to fight and we are going to win," he said.



Gandhi also added that Muslim League is completely a secular party and there is nothing non-secular about the Muslim League. He made the remarks while responding to a question on the Congress' alliance with Muslim league in Kerala, from where he was elected as a Lok Sabha MP.



To another question if India will act as centre between Russia and the US, he said, "India has to do what is in its interest. We are committed to a democratic vision. So I myself is not entirely convinced that sort of autocratic vision and I think it is very important that democracy is protected on the planet."