BJP MLA gets relief from HC over controversial remarks against K'taka CM

The audio and video of his outbursts went viral on social media. Satyajith Surathkal, a Hindu activist, had carried out campaigning for the Congress party.



"You sought votes for Siddaramaiah who got 24 Hindu activists killed... You have sought votes for the Congress which is proposing a ban on Bajrang Dal," Poonja had stated.



BJP has been claiming that during the tenure of Siddaramaiah between 2013 and 2018, the coastal Karnataka region - especially Dakshina Kannada district - witnessed a series of murders of Hindu activists.

The saffron party further accused the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah of protecting the accused persons by withdrawing cases against the workers of PFI and SDPI.