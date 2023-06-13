Farmers' protest: Cong slams Centre over ex-Twitter CEO's claims over 'raiding' its office

"Former CEO of Twitter has said that if you show farmers protest, then your office will be raided," she said hitting back at the government.



Dubbing the muzzling of voices as fearsome, she said, "These facts are fearsome. Prime Minister Modi fears because his image has been built by spending crores of money."



"Whenever you show them the truth, they will dub it as international conspiracy. And they say that Twitter didn't follow the rule, but they never share the sections. This script has gone old now and the dictator's true face has been exposed," she said.



"But this dictator is fearful. He brings NIA, orders baton charge on farmers. And then also the truth comes to the fore," she claimed.



She questioned that what is the need of Dorsey to lie? He won't get anything by bringing truth to the fore, she said.



She added that what former party chief Rahul Gandhi has been saying to weaken the democracy, is coming true.



She also slammed the government over the alleged data breach of the Covid vaccine beneficiaries.



"They said it is old data (data leaked on Telegram). But which data was that. They never said when that data was leaked," Shrinate said.



"You cannot keep the data of Indians safe," she said attacking the government.