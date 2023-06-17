'Tyranny of unelected', Raghav Chadha slams TN Guv for opposing Senthil Balaji continuing as minister

"In Punjab, the Governor had refused to summon the budget session of the Assembly and rejected the cabinet's resolution to this effect. In Delhi, the L-G has consistently and systematically paralysed governance and crippled the elected government. What we are witnessing across non-BJP states is a dangerous trend. Governors are not above the law," he said.



"The people of India elect their governments and Governors are bound by the aid and advice of the council of ministers. The tyranny of the unelected Governors must not go unchecked," Chadha added.



His remarks came after the Tamil Nadu Governor approved the re-allocation of the portfolios of Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Direcrorate (ED) in a money laundering case on Wednesday.