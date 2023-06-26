Bhopal: Modi’s road show cancelled due to heavy rain alert

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road show in Bhopal was cancelled due to bad weather, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Monday.

“PM Modi’s road show in Bhopal has been cancelled due to heavy rain alert. The security agencies have cancelled the road showl,” the Madhya Pradesh BJP office told IANS.

State BJP president V. D. Sharma said they had planned a mega road show to welcome Modi on his arrival in Bhopal on June 27.