The Bihar of Tomorrow Will Be Shaped by the Votes of Today

The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is not just another political event — it is a defining moment in the state’s democratic journey. The time has come for Bihar to rise above stagnation and prepare for real change.

In a democracy, ultimate power rests not with leaders, but with the people — the voters who hold the pen that writes the story of the future.

From Prosperity to Decline

According to a 2023–24 report by the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Committee, Bihar was among India’s top five states in terms of GDP contribution back in 1961. That fact alone is enough to raise a haunting question: How did a state once so prosperous, fall so far behind?

The turning point came in the 1990s. While the rest of India was moving rapidly toward industrialization after the LPG (Liberalisation, Privatisation, Globalisation) reforms, Bihar was consumed by caste politics, corruption, and criminality.