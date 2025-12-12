Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away at 90: Political Leaders Pay Tribute

Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away on Friday morning, 12th December 2025, at his residence ‘Devghar’, situated in his hometown Latur, Maharashtra, at the ripe age of 90. Family sources revealed that he died after a brief illness. He left behind his son Shailesh Patil and his daughter-in-law Archana, who is a BJP leader. He also has two granddaughters completing the family.

He was born on 12th October 1935 and had the status of one of the most prominent leaders of his region. Patil began his public life as the municipal council chief of Latur and was elected as an MLA in the early 1970s. His graph continued to rise as he won the Latur Lok Sabha seat seven times. However, he lost the 2004 Lok Sabha elections to the BJP’s Rupatai Patil Nilangekar. But his political career rose again as he served as India’s Union Home Minister from 2004 to 2008 and even held the title of the 10th Lok Sabha Speaker during his tenure from 1991 to 1996. Later, he went on to become the Governor of Punjab and also the Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh from 2010 to 2015.