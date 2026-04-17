Politics

Centre Spent ₹76 Lakh on Print Ads for RSS Centenary, RTI Reveals

The Ministry of Culture stated that the expenditure was part of the official centenary programme approved by a panel led by Home Minister Amit Shah.
Narendra Modi and others stand in front of a board reading 'RSS Shatabdi'
PM Modi addresses Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Centenary Celebrations, 1 October 2025PIB
Author:
NewsGram Desk
Edited by :
Ritik Singh
Updated on

Key Points

The Ministry of Culture spent ₹76.13 lakh on print advertisements marking 100 years of the RSS, according to an RTI application by Ajay Basudev Bose.
The expenditure was limited to print media ads and formed part of official centenary commemorations approved by a committee chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah.
Critics raised concerns over state neutrality and ideological affiliations, use of public funds, and the limit of state functions.

The Ministry of Culture spent ₹76.13 lakh on print advertisements to mark the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 2025, an Right to Information (RTI) application by activist Ajay Basudev Bose revealed.

Bose had sought information on government expenditure related to the organisation’s 100-year milestone. In its reply, the Ministry stated that a total of ₹76,13,129 was spent on advertisements placed in various print media outlets.

The RSS, a Hindu nationalist organisation founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, completed 100 years in 2025. Its centenary year has been marked by a series of programmes and public events across the country. On 1 October 2025, PM Modi attended a major commemorative event in New Delhi, where a special ₹100 coin and a postage stamp were released to mark the occasion.

Commemorative coin, marking the 100th anniversary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, featuring Bharat Mata
Commemorative coin, marking the 100th anniversary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh inaugerated by PM ModiDsrprj, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

The Ministry of Culture has stated that such expenditures fall under its standard programme for observing significant anniversaries. According to officials, the RSS centenary was included within a broader framework titled ‘Centenaries and Anniversaries’, under which the government commemorates milestones of individuals, institutions, and events. They cited examples of similar observances, including anniversaries of historical figures, institutions, and cultural milestones.

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Decisions regarding such commemorations are taken by a National Implementation Committee chaired by the Home Minister, with the Culture Ministry responsible for executing approved programmes. Officials indicated that issuing advertisements is a routine component of these commemorations, alongside activities such as releasing commemorative coins and stamps.

The Ministry also clarified that the ₹76.13 lakh figure relates only to print media advertisements and does not represent the total spending on the centenary programme. The advertisements were part of wider publicity efforts accompanying the celebrations.

Reacting to the development, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge questioned the use of public funds for the advertisements. He raised concerns about government spending taxpayer money on a private ideological organisation.

Kharge highlighted the organisational status of the RSS, which describes itself as a body of individuals rather than a registered NGO. He has previously raised questions about its financial transparency and sources of funding.

The RSS has maintained that its status is legally recognised and has defended its position. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has stated in public remarks that the organisation’s origins before Independence explain why it was not registered under colonial laws, and that Indian law does not mandate such registration.

The RTI disclosure raises concerns on state neutrality and ideological affiliations, use of public funds, and the limit of state functions.

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