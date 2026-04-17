Centre Spent ₹76 Lakh on Print Ads for RSS Centenary, RTI Reveals

Decisions regarding such commemorations are taken by a National Implementation Committee chaired by the Home Minister, with the Culture Ministry responsible for executing approved programmes. Officials indicated that issuing advertisements is a routine component of these commemorations, alongside activities such as releasing commemorative coins and stamps.

The Ministry also clarified that the ₹76.13 lakh figure relates only to print media advertisements and does not represent the total spending on the centenary programme. The advertisements were part of wider publicity efforts accompanying the celebrations.

Reacting to the development, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge questioned the use of public funds for the advertisements. He raised concerns about government spending taxpayer money on a private ideological organisation.

Kharge highlighted the organisational status of the RSS, which describes itself as a body of individuals rather than a registered NGO. He has previously raised questions about its financial transparency and sources of funding.

The RSS has maintained that its status is legally recognised and has defended its position. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has stated in public remarks that the organisation’s origins before Independence explain why it was not registered under colonial laws, and that Indian law does not mandate such registration.

The RTI disclosure raises concerns on state neutrality and ideological affiliations, use of public funds, and the limit of state functions.