Vijay’s Entry in Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 to Reshape Fate of Dravidian Parties; TVK’s Electoral Success Likely Limited, Possible Kingmaker Not King

DMK Member of Parliament Thamizhachi Thangapandian told Dekoder, “The votes which are supposed to go in favor of the actor, mainly it's a fan-based one. Nobody is sure how far it's going to be concretely turned into votes… I've seen actors and actresses who have had huge fan followings when they contested elections, and what has happened to them,” highlighting that fan support does not always translate into electoral success.

Controversies surrounding Vijay are also influencing voter perception. This includes the Karur stampede incident, where a massive Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally led to overcrowding, resulting in a stampede that claimed the lives of 41 people and left many injured. While TVK may draw votes, the key question remains: which party will these votes come from —DMK or AIADMK? Another possibility is whether TVK’s entry could lead to fragmented results with no clear majority.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by Vijay, is set to contest all 234 assembly seats, with Vijay himself expected to contest from Perambur and Trichy East.

[VP]