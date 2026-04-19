Vijay’s Entry in Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 to Reshape Fate of Dravidian Parties; TVK’s Electoral Success Likely Limited, Possible Kingmaker Not King

Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is contesting its first election, going solo across 234 seats.
TVK is unlikely to form the government but could split votes, affecting both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.
Vijay’s strong fan base may draw crowds, but whether this converts into actual votes remains unclear.
Tamil Nadu elections are just around the corner, and the state is heading with political flame. The voting is scheduled to take place on April 23, 2026. Tamil Nadu politics has been dominated by the Dravidian parties — Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All Indian Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam — for a long time. In this election as well, both the DMK and AIADMK are gearing up with manifestos and rallies across the state. However, a new party led by actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar has entered the fray, making the political landscape more multifaceted.
While Vijay’s party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is not expected to have a massive impact, it could still disrupt the traditional vote share due to Vijay’s immense popularity. The dominance of the two Dravidian parties has remained largely unchallenged for years, but Vijay’s fan base may cause some fluctuation in the results.
Vijay, a prominent figure in Tamil cinema, launched TVK in 2024. After its formation, the party decided to contest the 2026 elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The party has positioned itself as a secular, social justice–focused movement aiming to promote youth welfare, equality, and inclusive development.
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has chosen to go solo against both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led alliance. This raises a key question: will this solo strategy work in its favor? While the final verdict will only be clear after the results in May, many opinion polls suggest that although TVK may split votes, its chances of forming a government remain low.
Being a relatively new party, TVK lacks experience, which could be a significant factor in a state like Tamil Nadu where the Dravidian parties have dominated for decades. If TVK manages to secure a vote share, it is likely to come from two groups: voters dissatisfied with the Dravidian parties and Vijay’s fan base, particularly among the younger generation.
In its first election in 2026, the party largely depends on Vijay’s popularity among youth and long-time fans of his films. However, the party includes many new and relatively unknown faces in Tamil Nadu politics. Some members are his supporters, while others are individuals who were previously associated with or rejected by other parties. This raises concerns about whether a team with limited political experience can translate popularity into electoral success. While Vijay’s rallies attract large crowds, it remains uncertain whether this support will convert into votes for other candidates in the party.
DMK Member of Parliament Thamizhachi Thangapandian told Dekoder, “The votes which are supposed to go in favor of the actor, mainly it's a fan-based one. Nobody is sure how far it's going to be concretely turned into votes… I've seen actors and actresses who have had huge fan followings when they contested elections, and what has happened to them,” highlighting that fan support does not always translate into electoral success.
Controversies surrounding Vijay are also influencing voter perception. This includes the Karur stampede incident, where a massive Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally led to overcrowding, resulting in a stampede that claimed the lives of 41 people and left many injured. While TVK may draw votes, the key question remains: which party will these votes come from —DMK or AIADMK? Another possibility is whether TVK’s entry could lead to fragmented results with no clear majority.
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by Vijay, is set to contest all 234 assembly seats, with Vijay himself expected to contest from Perambur and Trichy East.
[VP]
Suggested Reading: