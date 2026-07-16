“Scripted, One-Way Communications Are Not a Substitute for Public Interaction”: Editors Guild Slams MEA’s Reason for No Press Conference by PM Modi

DAYS AFTER an MEA official defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to avoid open press conferences, while he was on an official trip to New Zealand, the Editors' Guild of India (EGI) has issued a statement that questioning those in power at press conferences is a "legitimate democratic right" of journalists.

The Guild's statement on July 16, 2026, came after MEA Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon, when asked by Auckland media about why PM Modi doesn’t take open questions from the press, said that the Indian electorate is mostly rural and “doesn’t like being talked down to or talked via intermediaries.” The response was criticized by the public and now has received a response from the association of senior editors as well.

PM Modi Has to Answer Both His Urban And Rural People: Editor’s Guild

The Editors' Guild posted their official statement online on July 16, 2026. They criticized MEA official’s attempt to explain PM Modi’s unwillingness to participate in an open press conference, saying that opportunities to ask questions at public platforms such as press conferences are essential in a democracy. According to the association, the MEA’s reason that “as a successful politician, Prime Minister Modi prefers to communicate directly with his largely rural electorate” is deeply flawed.

Highlighting the necessity of such press conferences at a time of a global energy crisis, the Guild writes, “The PM has to routinely answer both his urban and rural people on urgent political and economic issues, especially at a time when the world is mired in an unprecedented energy crisis in the wake of the war in West Asia. The truth is that he has been reluctant to share his views on this gargantuan crisis with any kind of media.”

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The association of senior editors and journalists also targeted the Prime Minister’s usual way of communicating to the public while reiterating the role of free press in a democracy. They stated, “In every functioning democracy, the media speaks on behalf of the public, seeking accountability from those in public office, and soliciting responses to the urgent and pressing issues faced by the masses. Scripted, one-way communications, largely through social media channels, are not a substitute for public interaction with independent media.”

Over the years, the PM has remained largely unmoved over such criticisms. However, EGI reiterates that it shouldn’t be reasoned out by government officials with such “glib” remarks in the international media.

What Prompted the Editors Guild’s Statement?

The latest debate began during an official media briefing in Auckland, where a New Zealand journalist asked why Prime Minister Modi does not take questions from the press.

Tandon responded that Modi's style was based on direct engagement with voters rather than communicating through intermediaries. He said the Indian voters are "predominantly rural," and Modi had "perfected the art of direct contact with his electorate."

The remarks quickly went viral online, with critics arguing that the explanation failed to answer why the Prime Minister has largely avoided open press conferences throughout his tenure. The Auckland exchange also revived discussion around a similar moment during Modi's visit to Norway in May 2026, when a Norwegian journalist shouted, "Prime Minister Modi, why don't you take some questions from the freest press in the world?" as the Prime Minister walked away, ignoring the question.

Modi has held only one joint press conference since taking office in 2014, alongside Home Minister Amit Shah during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign, where he did not answer any questions directly.