AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
THE RELATION between the politics and media is not a hidden affair and critics always put this relation under the clouds as an undisclosed association between the both. Every party alleges another one of their attempts to entice mediapersons to promote their propaganda or try to repress the voice of the press in order to evade public responsibility.
In one such incident, in 2012 when former Samajwadi Party MP and journalist Shahid Siddiqui took an interview with the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, it attracted strong reaction from the ruling Congress party. Shahid, while speaking in a talk show with Saurabh Dwivedi at Lallantop in 2025, alleges that once a late Congress leader Ahmed Patel came at his home late in the night and warned him to not publish the Interview with Narendra Modi in his own weekly Urdu newspaper, Nai Duniya.
When Siddiqui didn’t follow Patel's order and published the interview, Samajwadi Party expelled him. “Despite the warning, the interview was printed, and I was sacked from the SP within five to six hours,” Siddiqui said. Siddiqui also clarified that he himself was against Modi and asked him very tough questions that even the Now Prime Minister had to acknowledge that such kind of questions were not asked by the Nanavati Commission (related to investigation in 2002 Gujarat riots).
After his claim got viral many BJP spokesperson criticized Congress for suppressing the voice of the media, the same allegation which Congress and other opposition parties put on the BJP.
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BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, on August 23, 2025 condemned Congress, saying, “Freedom of speech and expression is the soul of our democracy, yet Congress has systematically throttled it. Whenever journalists question them, expose scams, or report the truth, Congress responds not with debate but with intimidation.”
Shahid Siddiqui, born in Ballimaran, Delhi in 1950, an editor of the popular weekly Urdu newspaper Nai Duniya. He has also served as a member of Rajya Sabha, representing the state of Uttar Pradesh from 2002 to 2008.
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Along with his journalistic career, he has also been associated with parties like Congress and Samajwadi Party which he left eventually in 2012 over a dispute of his interview with Narendra Modi. After that, he never joined active politics ever again.
[Rh/GS/RS]
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