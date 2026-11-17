THE RELATION between the politics and media is not a hidden affair and critics always put this relation under the clouds as an undisclosed association between the both. Every party alleges another one of their attempts to entice mediapersons to promote their propaganda or try to repress the voice of the press in order to evade public responsibility.

In one such incident, in 2012 when former Samajwadi Party MP and journalist Shahid Siddiqui took an interview with the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, it attracted strong reaction from the ruling Congress party. Shahid, while speaking in a talk show with Saurabh Dwivedi at Lallantop in 2025, alleges that once a late Congress leader Ahmed Patel came at his home late in the night and warned him to not publish the Interview with Narendra Modi in his own weekly Urdu newspaper, Nai Duniya.

When Siddiqui didn’t follow Patel's order and published the interview, Samajwadi Party expelled him. “Despite the warning, the interview was printed, and I was sacked from the SP within five to six hours,” Siddiqui said. Siddiqui also clarified that he himself was against Modi and asked him very tough questions that even the Now Prime Minister had to acknowledge that such kind of questions were not asked by the Nanavati Commission (related to investigation in 2002 Gujarat riots).

After his claim got viral many BJP spokesperson criticized Congress for suppressing the voice of the media, the same allegation which Congress and other opposition parties put on the BJP.