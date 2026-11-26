Since 1990, it has generated a vast flow of climate denial and anti-climate policy outputs.

And one of the IPA’s largest funders is Australia’s richest person, gas and coal mining tycoon Gina Rinehart. Other funders have included oil giants Shell and ExxonMobil.

Rinehart – an avid Donald Trump supporter – is also the largest funder of the far-right One Nation, which she reportedly also directs.

And Wilson has confirmed the Liberals will preference One Nation ahead of Labor.

Wilson’s political career is deeply integrated with the IPA. In 2016, as leader of the Young Liberals, she faced a revolt. A large group of moderate members were fed up with the party’s – and Wilson’s – close integration with the IPA, and wanted out.

The IPA backed Wilson all the way.

Its then policy director, ExxonMobil supporter Simon Breheny — himself the immediate former past president of the Young Liberals — sent an email to party members in support of Wilson.

Wilson survived the challenge — but only just. In the end, it was 123 votes to the IPA-backed Wilson, and 117 votes to Luke Corcoran, the leader of the moderate camp.

In the decade since then, Wilson’s IPA-fostered career has flourished.

Assuming the Liberals form government, when it comes to running the State, Wilson’s closest advisers will include her barrister husband Aaron Lane.

Lane, also a former Young Liberals president, ran as a candidate at the 2014 Victorian election but pulled out over sexist and homophobic tweets. He then became an IPA “fellow”.

At the IPA, Lane worked alongside now Liberal Senator James Paterson who has spent most of the campaign on the road with Wilson as her trusted sounding board. And Paterson’s wife, Lydia, is Jess Wilson’s deputy chief of staff, and was the IPA’s “Development Coordinator” in 2012 and 2013, her LinkedIn profile states. And Paterson is godfather to the Wilsons’ son.

Jess Wilson describes the Patersons as her “true friends and political allies.

Wilson is also close to the Liberal’s Victorian Upper House member and former IPA spokesman Evan Mulholland.