This article was originally published in 360info under Creative Commons 4.0 International. Read the original article.
By Jeremy Walker
If the polls turn out to be accurate, the Victorian elections this Saturday will end 12 years of Labor government, amid a far-right insurgency and One Nation’s meteoric rise.
And the Liberals would form Victoria’s government led by the “fresh face” of 36-year-old Liberal MP Jess Wilson, who if elected will be the youngest Premier since Federation. In reality, Wilson is a deep insider presenting as an agent of change.
The real power behind a Wilson State government will likely be the jealously guarded current list of wealthy individuals, media barons and fossil-mining multinationals that for over eight decades have funded the Institute of Public Affairs – which has fostered Wilson’s career since at least 2016.
A sham “non-profit research institute” presenting itself as “independent”, the IPA aggressively campaigns in favour of fossil fuel and against renewable energy.
Since 1990, it has generated a vast flow of climate denial and anti-climate policy outputs.
And one of the IPA’s largest funders is Australia’s richest person, gas and coal mining tycoon Gina Rinehart. Other funders have included oil giants Shell and ExxonMobil.
Rinehart – an avid Donald Trump supporter – is also the largest funder of the far-right One Nation, which she reportedly also directs.
And Wilson has confirmed the Liberals will preference One Nation ahead of Labor.
Wilson’s political career is deeply integrated with the IPA. In 2016, as leader of the Young Liberals, she faced a revolt. A large group of moderate members were fed up with the party’s – and Wilson’s – close integration with the IPA, and wanted out.
The IPA backed Wilson all the way.
Its then policy director, ExxonMobil supporter Simon Breheny — himself the immediate former past president of the Young Liberals — sent an email to party members in support of Wilson.
Wilson survived the challenge — but only just. In the end, it was 123 votes to the IPA-backed Wilson, and 117 votes to Luke Corcoran, the leader of the moderate camp.
In the decade since then, Wilson’s IPA-fostered career has flourished.
Assuming the Liberals form government, when it comes to running the State, Wilson’s closest advisers will include her barrister husband Aaron Lane.
Lane, also a former Young Liberals president, ran as a candidate at the 2014 Victorian election but pulled out over sexist and homophobic tweets. He then became an IPA “fellow”.
At the IPA, Lane worked alongside now Liberal Senator James Paterson who has spent most of the campaign on the road with Wilson as her trusted sounding board. And Paterson’s wife, Lydia, is Jess Wilson’s deputy chief of staff, and was the IPA’s “Development Coordinator” in 2012 and 2013, her LinkedIn profile states. And Paterson is godfather to the Wilsons’ son.
Jess Wilson describes the Patersons as her “true friends and political allies.
Wilson is also close to the Liberal’s Victorian Upper House member and former IPA spokesman Evan Mulholland.
James Paterson served his apprenticeship at the IPA with Tim Wilson during the latter’s six year campaign against ‘the carbon tax’ and UN climate treaty. The two now serve on the federal Liberal Party’s front bench as shadow defence and treasury ministers.
If Jess Wilson wins Victoria, the IPA’s preferred agenda was outlined at an IPA “summit” on The State of Victoria August 2026: The Imperative for Action.
The IPA’s “evidence based” campaigns include cutting back on public services, ending “out of control migration” and scrapping Net Zero, and ramping up coal and gas-fired power for AI data centres.
The IPA’s policies and “research” are routinely promoted on Sky News/News24 including the Andrew Bolt, Rita Panahi Shows, as well as ‘news-like’ social media channels.
Other Liberal party commitments – also embraced by One Nation include a commitment to abolish Victoria’s Treaty with First Nations peoples.
That IPA agenda is also broadly backed by the Murdoch press, which amplifies its ‘research’.
The founders of the IPA in 1943 included Keith Murdoch, BHP’s long-time chairman Harold Darling, and Walter Massey-Greene of Wiiliam Baillieu’s Collins House Group of mining companies.
The Victorian ALP Government has played a leading role in Australia’s clean energy transition.
It’s this progress the fossil fuel funded IPA has directly in its sights.
[Wc/VP]
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