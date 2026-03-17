The Book from Meghalaya Honours Global Cancer Experts

By Priyanka Sharma, Loas Angeles, California
The capital recently concluded one of the country’s most significant medical gatherings, the International Conference of the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, which took place from March 13 to 15 at Hotel Crowne Plaza in Rohini, New Delhi.
To honour more than 500 international and national dignitaries who attended this prestigious event, the organisers chose an acclaimed gift from Meghalaya. Each guest was presented with a copy of “Great Minds on India,” authored by research scholar Salil Gewali of Shillong. Already translated into fifteen languages, including German and Arabic, this research-based work from Meghalaya was endorsed by Dr. I. C. Premsagar, Chief of Neurosurgery and Spine Oncology Service at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC), New Delhi, together with Dr. Manoj Kr. Sharma, Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon and Spine Specialist at Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, and Dr. Sanjay Jain, Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon and Director of Anand Hospital, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
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The organising committee selected Gewali’s work as a token of appreciation and cultural exchange. It reflects the conference’s goal of pairing scientific excellence with a thoughtful celebration of India’s deeper intellectual heritage that has captivated some of the world’s greatest minds. This publication has earned recognition from eminent scientists, writers, and statesmen across the world, including NASA.
The conference in Delhi focused on “Neuro-Oncology (Brain and Spine Tumours): Innovations in Multidisciplinary Cancer Management.” It brought together surgeons, oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, and neuroscientists from across the world for three days of practical learning, engaging discussion, and collaborative problem-solving.
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The speakers and experts in the program included Prof. Hugues Duffau, Professor and Chairman, Department of Neurosurgery, Montpellier University Medical Center, France. Other notable faculty were Prof. Dr. Michael Sabel, Head of the Centre of Neuro-Oncology, Department of Neurosurgery, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Germany, and Prof. Dr. med. Marion Rapp, Co-Chair Brain Cancer Center, Department of Neurosurgery, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Germany. Also present were Prof. Dr. Sujit S. Prabhu representing UT MD Anderson Cancer Center and Baylor College of Medicine, USA, as well as Dr. Sonika Dahiya from Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis. The delegation from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, USA, included Dr. Melissa Hudson, Ibrahim Qaddoumi, and Thomas Merchant. Additional experts were Kristian Aquilina of Great Ormond Street Hospital, UK, Dr. Swati Jain from the National University Health System, Singapore, and Prof. Dr. Rajiv Jha of the National Academy of Medical Sciences, Kathmandu. The international faculty was further rounded out by Prof. Dr. med. Carlo Serra from University Hospital Zürich, Switzerland, Dr. Montemurro Nicola of the University of Pisa, Italy, and Prof. Panciani Pier Paolo from the University of Brescia, Italy, among others.
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