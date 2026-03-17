The Book from Meghalaya Honours Global Cancer Experts

The capital recently concluded one of the country’s most significant medical gatherings, the International Conference of the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, which took place from March 13 to 15 at Hotel Crowne Plaza in Rohini, New Delhi.

To honour more than 500 international and national dignitaries who attended this prestigious event, the organisers chose an acclaimed gift from Meghalaya. Each guest was presented with a copy of “Great Minds on India,” authored by research scholar Salil Gewali of Shillong. Already translated into fifteen languages, including German and Arabic, this research-based work from Meghalaya was endorsed by Dr. I. C. Premsagar, Chief of Neurosurgery and Spine Oncology Service at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC), New Delhi, together with Dr. Manoj Kr. Sharma, Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon and Spine Specialist at Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, and Dr. Sanjay Jain, Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon and Director of Anand Hospital, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

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