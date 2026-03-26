CAG Report Raises Serious Questions on Governance Under Arvind Kejriwal: Dr. Munish Raizada

The recent CAG report on the renovation of the Ex - Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal residence, revealing a staggering 342% cost escalation, has once again brought the issue of governance and accountability in Delhi into sharp focus.

Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, a political activist and Executive Member of the Bharatiya Liberal Party, has commented on the CAG report, stating that this is not an isolated incident but reflects a broader pattern of misgovernance under Arvind Kejriwal over the past decade. He said that instead of moving forward, Delhi has been pushed backwards due to poor priorities, lack of transparency, and misuse of public funds, raising serious concerns about how the Aam Aadmi Party government was functioning in Delhi.