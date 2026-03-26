CAG Report Raises Serious Questions on Governance Under Arvind Kejriwal: Dr. Munish Raizada

The recent CAG report on the renovation of the Ex - Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal residence, revealing a staggering 342% cost escalation, has once again brought the issue of governance and accountability in Delhi into sharp focus.
Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, a political activist and Executive Member of the Bharatiya Liberal Party, has commented on the CAG report, stating that this is not an isolated incident but reflects a broader pattern of misgovernance under Arvind Kejriwal over the past decade. He said that instead of moving forward, Delhi has been pushed backwards due to poor priorities, lack of transparency, and misuse of public funds, raising serious concerns about how the Aam Aadmi Party government was functioning in Delhi.
Dr. Raizada further said that during AAP’s tenure, democratic processes and accountability were weakened. He pointed out that CAG reports were not presented on time or in a transparent manner, and Assembly sessions were not held as per the required norms. Over the past five years, only about five sessions were held, which limited important discussions on governance and public welfare.
He also raised concerns about several issues that directly affected people, such as the stoppage of senior citizen pensions, ongoing problems with the Delhi Jal Board, and alleged irregularities in the classroom construction projects. According to him, many of these issues could have been addressed earlier if proper audits and legislative scrutiny had been carried out effectively.
He also mentioned that instead of focusing on governance and strengthening the party organization, the leadership appeared more invested in personal growth and political expansion. “A party that emerged from an ‘aandolan’ has today lost its direction and credibility,” Dr. Raizada said. “It has not only failed to deliver on its promises but has also eroded public trust. As a result, citizens today find it increasingly difficult to identify and choose honest and capable leaders.
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