The Ongoing Loot and Recolonisation of India by Brown Angrez

The current dispensation of political class is UNWORTHY of ruling we Indians. They are BROWN angrez, nothing less than them. Nothing moves them except selfish goals, nothing- be it abysmal civic infrastructure, constant harassment of citizens when it comes to government services, toxic air pollution, rampant garbage around, crumbling government education and health sectors.

When PM Modi has come out in support of the supreme court on the issue of it getting peeved at ‘corruption in judiciary’ chapter in NCERT books, it has just exposed how the colonial mindset is playing out.

See the level of contempt in the eyes of Supreme Court akkaas (bosses) who are boiling with anger over the mention of corruption in judiciary, but are merry making on a moribund system that has 5 crore pending court cases waiting for justice, where courts take decades to dispense justice.

What a wretched situation! But as I said- nothing moves these Brown Angrez.

The British as rulers hated us, looked down upon us, looted us to enrich themselves- we all agree. Now, juxtapose the same script on our current Me lords and Mai baaps (read political thugs). Do you see the similarity?