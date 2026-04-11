Demand for Dual Citizenship Gains Momentum: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada Calls for Urgent Reform

Raising a strong voice for the rights of Indians living abroad, the Convenor of the “Dual Citizenship for Indians” campaign, Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, has urged the Government of India to introduce dual citizenship at the earliest, calling it a long-pending and justified demand of the global Indian community.
Dr. Raizada highlighted the emotional and practical challenges faced by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who, in pursuit of better opportunities, acquire citizenship of other countries and are subsequently forced to surrender their Indian passport. He described this situation as “deeply unfortunate and ironic,” noting that while individuals may change their nationality for professional or personal reasons, their cultural identity and emotional connection to India remain intact.
“An Indian living abroad always carries a part of India in their heart. Our identity, values, and roots do not change with geography or passport,” he stated. Drawing attention to global Indian communities, including Indo-Caribbean populations and Indians settled in countries such as the Netherlands and Mauritius, Dr. Raizada emphasized that generations later, their connection to Indian culture and heritage continues to thrive.
He further stated that migration in search of better opportunities should not be viewed negatively. “Seeking growth and opportunities abroad is not a crime. On the contrary, NRIs contribute significantly to India - culturally, economically, and socially. However, forcing them to give up their Indian citizenship creates an emotional disconnect and a sense of alienation,” he said.
Sharing insights from his interactions with NRIs and international Indian organizations, Dr. Raizada noted that the demand for dual citizenship has been consistently raised over the years. “This is not a new demand. It has been echoed repeatedly by Indians across the world who wish to stay connected to their homeland without being penalized for their global aspirations,” he added.
Dr. Raizada also pointed out that allowing dual citizenship would serve as a meaningful recognition of the contributions of the Indian diaspora. “Instead of being compelled to surrender their identity, they should feel rewarded for staying connected to India. Dual citizenship can bridge this gap and strengthen the bond between India and its global citizens.”
Dr. Raizada concluded by urging the Government to act swiftly and compassionately on this issue. “It is time to acknowledge the emotional and cultural realities of Indians abroad. Dual citizenship is not just a legal reform - it is a step towards inclusivity, respect, and a stronger global Indian identity,” he said
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