Demand for Dual Citizenship Gains Momentum: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada Calls for Urgent Reform

“An Indian living abroad always carries a part of India in their heart. Our identity, values, and roots do not change with geography or passport,” he stated. Drawing attention to global Indian communities, including Indo-Caribbean populations and Indians settled in countries such as the Netherlands and Mauritius, Dr. Raizada emphasized that generations later, their connection to Indian culture and heritage continues to thrive.

He further stated that migration in search of better opportunities should not be viewed negatively. “Seeking growth and opportunities abroad is not a crime. On the contrary, NRIs contribute significantly to India - culturally, economically, and socially. However, forcing them to give up their Indian citizenship creates an emotional disconnect and a sense of alienation,” he said.

Sharing insights from his interactions with NRIs and international Indian organizations, Dr. Raizada noted that the demand for dual citizenship has been consistently raised over the years. “This is not a new demand. It has been echoed repeatedly by Indians across the world who wish to stay connected to their homeland without being penalized for their global aspirations,” he added.