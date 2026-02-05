ED Attaches Rs 2.19 Crore Properties in Punjab Tramadol Drug Racket; Interstate Pharma Diversion Network Exposed

Distributors transported the tablets using courier services, received cash payments for the proceeds of crime, and deposited excess amounts -- beyond legitimate invoice values -- into personal bank accounts to launder the illicit funds.

Searches conducted earlier on June 17, 2025, under PMLA provisions recovered incriminating records that established the financial trail and modus operandi.

The agency arrested Abhishek Kumar of M/s Shree Shyam Medical Agency on December 9, 2025, and he remains in judicial custody.

The investigation has exposed how the network—from manufacturers to distributors and retailers—facilitated the misuse and addiction of controlled psychotropic substances like Tramadol and Alprazolam, endangering public health and society. Similar cases have seen ED actions against pharma entities diverting these drugs, often leading to black market sales that generate substantial illicit proceeds. Further probe is underway to trace additional beneficiaries, map the full supply chain, and identify more properties derived from these criminal activities.

The attachments aim to prevent the dissipation of proceeds of crime and serve as a deterrent against the misuse of regulated pharmaceuticals in illegal trade.

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content.

(SY)