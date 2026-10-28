Tensions intensify in Mansa ‘Jhota Justice Protest’ as Punjab Police take Daljit Singh's dead body away from family, opposition slams Bhagwant Mann government

The family wanted to take Daljit's body to the Mansa protest site to further highlight the issue of drug abuse in Punjab and seek justice. However, as they were taking it to the Jhota 'Insaaf' dharna (justice protest), police blocked the route with trucks and vehicles. Police personnel eventually took the body away. Videos of the incident were shared by opposition leaders on social media, showing a large number of police officers taking his body in a casket away from the family.

Daljit's mother and wife said, “The government makes tall claims about ending the drug menace, yet the sale of drugs continues unabated.” They further added that children were losing their lives because of addiction and that families were suffering unbearable pain.

SSP Chaudhary said that the family, along with several others, was attempting to disrupt law and order. He also said that “mild use of force” was necessary to maintain law and order and added that three police personnel were injured during the scuffle with protesters. He further said that if the body was taken out of Mansa, the family would be allowed to perform the last rites. “The police will not perform the last rites without the family’s consent,” he said.