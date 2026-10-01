“Shameful Act by Government Hospital”: Bhadohi Woman Gives Birth Outside Hospital After Allegedly Being Denied Admission Over Caste

Public Reaction on Woman Roadside Delivery

The incident was condemned by many people on social media, who called it a shame after 79 years of Independence. They said that caste discrimination and untouchability are shameful for the entire society. One person wrote, “Is this our so-called Developed India initiative? If so, then the old India was right. And this incident will once again force the country to think. That what kind of caste and religion sees this??????”

Another wrote, “This is from my area. Such a shameful act by government hospital.”

One other person wrote, “Can't believe the state my dear nation is in. This is the true level of awareness and development we are currently at. Strict action should be taken to set a precedent for there to be actual change.”

Another criticized the people protesting against reservation, saying, “All the anti-reservation drum beaters, would you care to note how deep-rooted caste discrimination is in India?”

Another person listed several claims associated with the government and wrote, “Vishwaguru??? 7.8% GDP??? 5 Trillion economy??? Ayushman Bharat??? Health sector facilities??? Press freedom???”

Another wrote, “It is shameful disgusting disgraceful to happen in India after 75 years of independence. Hope government is sincerely attend such issues.”

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)