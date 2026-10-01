“Shameful Act by Government Hospital”: Bhadohi Woman Gives Birth Outside Hospital After Allegedly Being Denied Admission Over Caste

Key Points:
A viral video from Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, shows Rani Devi, a 20-year-old tribal woman, giving birth outside Maharaja Chet Singh District Hospital after she was refused treatment because of her caste
After learning about the incident, CMO SK Chak admitted Rani and her newborn to the emergency ward
The video sparked outrage on social media, with users condemning caste discrimination and calling for strict action against those responsible.
A VIDEO from an incident in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, is going viral on social media, where a woman is shown delivering her baby outside a hospital. The video of the incident was widely shared on September 30, 2026, and was also posted by Congress on its social media accounts. In the video, a man and a woman are shown holding a blanket to cover the pregnant woman, while another woman is seen helping her as she gives birth to the baby. The Congress post called the incident shameful and a disgrace to humanity under the “BJP government.”
The reason behind the incident was allegedly the woman’s caste. In its post, Congress wrote, “‘Musahar ho (You are a Musahar)... won't do the delivery’- This was said to that pregnant woman named Rani Devi, who had arrived at a government hospital in UP for delivery.” The party highlighted that she was allegedly denied treatment because of her caste and was therefore forced to give birth on the roadside. It further wrote, “This incident is proof of how inhumanely Dalits and Adivasis are treated under the BJP government.”
The incident allegedly happened on the roadside outside the Maharaja Chet Singh District Hospital in Gyanpur, Bhadohi, UP. The 20-year-old tribal woman came with her family, and the hospital staff reportedly refused to admit her. Her family alleged that the staff nurse refused to attend to or touch her because she belonged to the Musahar community. The woman arrived at the hospital on Tuesday night, September 29, 2026, with her family after experiencing labour pain.
They came from Jorai village, and according to her brother, the nurse refused to conduct the delivery because of her caste. The family tried to protest against it, but nothing happened. They then left the hospital premises, but when they reached the hospital door, the woman started experiencing severe labour pain. Her family then covered her with a sheet as woman gives birth outside hospital
After learning about the incident, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) SK Chak admitted Rani and her child to the hospital emergency ward and provided them with treatment. The officer then instructed the staff to take care of the mother and the child. As per media reports, the CMO formed a four-member team to investigate the alleged negligence by the nurse and doctor. He said that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for the incident.
The incident was condemned by many people on social media, who called it a shame after 79 years of Independence. They said that caste discrimination and untouchability are shameful for the entire society. One person wrote, “Is this our so-called Developed India initiative? If so, then the old India was right. And this incident will once again force the country to think. That what kind of caste and religion sees this??????”
Another wrote, “This is from my area. Such a shameful act by government hospital.”
One other person wrote, “Can't believe the state my dear nation is in. This is the true level of awareness and development we are currently at. Strict action should be taken to set a precedent for there to be actual change.”
Another criticized the people protesting against reservation, saying, “All the anti-reservation drum beaters, would you care to note how deep-rooted caste discrimination is in India?”
Another person listed several claims associated with the government and wrote, “Vishwaguru??? 7.8% GDP??? 5 Trillion economy??? Ayushman Bharat??? Health sector facilities??? Press freedom???”
Another wrote, “It is shameful disgusting disgraceful to happen in India after 75 years of independence. Hope government is sincerely attend such issues.”
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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