“Kill Me, Kill Me”: Punjab Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhota Shot Dead on Camera After Exposing Illegal Drug Sales in a Medical Store in Mansa; Opposition Slams the Bhagwant Mann Govt

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ON THE MORNING of Tuesday, October 13, 2026, anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead, allegedly by a medical shop owner. Jhota was well known for his work exposing drug abuse and had long led campaigns against drugs. On the day of his death, he was also exposing the alleged illegal sale of addictive drugs at medical stores. The incident took place in Mansa district of Punjab, where a dispute reportedly broke out before the medical shop owner shot him.
The incident has triggered a major backlash against the ruling Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab. A video of the disturbing incident is also going viral on social media, in which Jhota can be heard shouting at the shop owner before the man allegedly draws a pistol and opens fire on him.
The incident took place after Jhota, an anti-drug activist, allegedly exposed a medical store for illegally selling addictive drugs in Mansa district. He was recording a video in which he first asked an elderly man where he had obtained the drugs. When the man said he had bought them from a medical store, Jhota asked his companions to call the police.
Then he started to question the two people inside the medical shop about the alleged drug sales while continuing to record the video. But the dispute further escalated as one of the men inside the shop was seen holding a pistol.
In the video, Jhota can be heard shouting at the medical shop owner, “Marr mujhe, maar mujhe (kill me, kill me),” and asking him how he had obtained a pistol. The man inside the shop, reportedly the medical shop owner, then fired at Jhota. People standing outside with Jhota began running, but the shooter reportedly continued firing. Gunshots can be heard in the video.
After sustaining three bullet injuries, Jhota fell to the ground. He and his four companions were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Jhota succumbed to his injuries, while his companions continued to receive medical treatment, with one reportedly seriously injured.
Following his death, schools in Mansa were closed amid protests by people against the administration. According to Hindustan Times, Jhota's father accused the ruling government of failing to protect his son and said that the lives of his grandchildren were also under threat.
He also appealed to the Centre to intervene, saying, “We will continue fighting this war against drugs. As long as I am alive, I will keep raising my voice. I am not afraid of dying; I am ready to take a bullet.”
He also called for a public protest in Mansa to demand accountability from the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government.
Parvinder Singh Jhota was an anti-drug activist who worked to curb drug abuse in the Mansa region of Punjab and nearby areas. He had previously exposed the alleged illegal sale of intoxicating substances through medical stores. Jhota ran an organization called “Force” and had campaigned against drug abuse in the region for a long time.
He raised awareness about drug abuse, organized campaigns and encouraged village panchayats to pass resolutions against drug use.
Jhota had worked to prevent the illegal sale of drugs and frequently confronted suspected drug dealers, which reportedly led to several clashes. He used his Facebook account to livestream his interventions, including the incident recorded in the viral video. He gained prominence through these videos, which were widely circulated on social media.
He first came into the spotlight in 2023, when a case was registered against him for assault, trespassing, and rioting. He had been campaigning against the alleged illegal sale of drugs and had accused some medical stores in and around Mansa of selling them. A dispute broke out at one such store, following which the police registered a case against him and he was sent to jail.
Jhota's death has triggered political turmoil in Punjab, with opposition leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and other parties condemning the killing and demanding accountability from the state government.
Opposition leaders have highlighted the longstanding problem of drug abuse in Punjab and questioned the effectiveness of the AAP government's ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign against drugs.
SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the killing, writing, “I am profoundly shocked to learn about the merciless killing of Parvinder Singh Jhota by a drug trafficker. In this moment of profound sorrow, I stand with his bereaved family. This heinous murder is a stark reminder that law and order has ceased to exist in Punjab.”
BJP leader Parminder Singh Brar also took to X and wrote, “Parminder Jhotta... a lion, a Punjabi, who was fighting to save Punjab's youth from the quagmire of drugs. His voice echoed against the drug trade. Today's news of his murder has raised questions in the mind of every person in Punjab who has the courage to fight against drugs.”
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
[Rh/VP/HP]
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