“Kill Me, Kill Me”: Punjab Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhota Shot Dead on Camera After Exposing Illegal Drug Sales in a Medical Store in Mansa; Opposition Slams the Bhagwant Mann Govt

In the video, Jhota can be heard shouting at the medical shop owner, “Marr mujhe, maar mujhe (kill me, kill me),” and asking him how he had obtained a pistol. The man inside the shop, reportedly the medical shop owner, then fired at Jhota. People standing outside with Jhota began running, but the shooter reportedly continued firing. Gunshots can be heard in the video.

After sustaining three bullet injuries, Jhota fell to the ground. He and his four companions were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Jhota succumbed to his injuries, while his companions continued to receive medical treatment, with one reportedly seriously injured.

Following his death, schools in Mansa were closed amid protests by people against the administration. According to Hindustan Times, Jhota's father accused the ruling government of failing to protect his son and said that the lives of his grandchildren were also under threat.

He also appealed to the Centre to intervene, saying, “We will continue fighting this war against drugs. As long as I am alive, I will keep raising my voice. I am not afraid of dying; I am ready to take a bullet.”

He also called for a public protest in Mansa to demand accountability from the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government.