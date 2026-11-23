THE AAM AADMI PARTY (AAP) in Punjab faces another major blow ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state, as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned AAP MLA from the Moga constituency, Amandeep Kaur Arora, her husband Rakesh Arora and several members of her family in connection with an alleged land fraud and money laundering case.

The agency has also summoned another AAP legislator, Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose, along with a number of serving and retired government officials, as part of its ongoing investigation into alleged manipulation of government land records and diversion of compensation funds. Dhose has been asked to appear at the Chandigarh zonal office on November 27, 2026, as part of its investigation.

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Alongside Amandeep Kaur Arora and her husband, the ED has also summoned Amandeep’s father Jaspal Singh, brother Valjinder Singh and maternal uncle Harminder Singh on November 27, November 30, and December 2, 2026. While Amandeep and her husband Rakesh have been summoned to appear on November 26 and November 25, respectively.

The government officials who are called in for questioning are Moga District Revenue Officer Gurdev Singh Dham, Patwari Nirvair Singh and former Moga tehsildar Lakhwinder Singh Gill.



What is the money laundering investigation about?

This investigation by the ED pertains to the allegations of diverting the funds for compensation that were supposed to be paid to the residents of Moga district for land acquired to construct National Highway 754-A. The investigation originates from a Punjab Police FIR registered at the Dharamkot Police Station in Moga district in June 2024.