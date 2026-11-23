AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
THE AAM AADMI PARTY (AAP) in Punjab faces another major blow ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state, as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned AAP MLA from the Moga constituency, Amandeep Kaur Arora, her husband Rakesh Arora and several members of her family in connection with an alleged land fraud and money laundering case.
The agency has also summoned another AAP legislator, Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose, along with a number of serving and retired government officials, as part of its ongoing investigation into alleged manipulation of government land records and diversion of compensation funds. Dhose has been asked to appear at the Chandigarh zonal office on November 27, 2026, as part of its investigation.
See Also: Internal-Rivalries and resignations cloud AAP’s Journey ahead of the upcoming 2027 polls in Punjab as two MLAs quit, Joins BJP
Alongside Amandeep Kaur Arora and her husband, the ED has also summoned Amandeep’s father Jaspal Singh, brother Valjinder Singh and maternal uncle Harminder Singh on November 27, November 30, and December 2, 2026. While Amandeep and her husband Rakesh have been summoned to appear on November 26 and November 25, respectively.
The government officials who are called in for questioning are Moga District Revenue Officer Gurdev Singh Dham, Patwari Nirvair Singh and former Moga tehsildar Lakhwinder Singh Gill.
This investigation by the ED pertains to the allegations of diverting the funds for compensation that were supposed to be paid to the residents of Moga district for land acquired to construct National Highway 754-A. The investigation originates from a Punjab Police FIR registered at the Dharamkot Police Station in Moga district in June 2024.
According to the investigation by the Police, the alleged manipulation of land records translated into the wrongful disbursement of Rs 1,00,65,724 as compensation for the acquired land. The entire amount was transferred to the account of a private beneficiary — Dilkhush Kumari — despite the land belonging to the Punjab government,
The original FIR named a patwari, Navdeep Singh, and the private beneficiary, among others. The FIR alleged that revenue records were manipulated through fraudulent mutation of entries, reported The Tribune.
See Also: Punjab Assembly Elections 2027: BJP State President Kewal Singh Dhillon Says Party Set to Contest All 117 Seats Amid BJP-SAD Alliance Speculation
The investigation reportedly notably found a range of discrepancies in the mutation documents, including the forged signatures of the then tehsildar. They also underwent a forensic examination by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Mohali, which confirmed that the signatures on the documents were fake or forged.
Taking all these events into note, the police registered under the provisions relating to cheating, forgery, use of forged documents and criminal conspiracy under the India Penal Code. Subsequently, the ED initiated a money laundering investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on the police case.
On November 4, 2026, the ED conducted searches at seven premises across Punjab linked to Amandeep Kaur Arora, her husband, family and associates. This included the residences of the Moga legislator and a hospital-cum-de-addiction centre associated with her husband, Dr Rakesh Arora, reported The Tribune.
The operation was conducted by teams from the ED’s Delhi and Chandigarh units as part of its investigation into the allegations of fraudulent acquisition of government and institutional properties.
A statement was issued on November 6, 2026, the ED alleged that the MLA, her husband and their associates were involved in facilitating the diversion of the compensation funds. The properties of the MLA and her family, which are under investigation include land belonging to the Central Government, Punjab Government, Market Committee, Municipal Corporation and a Church trust.
Amandeep Kaur Arora, however, has denied any involvement in the alleged land fraud or money laundering activities, and has leveled her allegations against the BJP for conspiring against the opposition leaders of different political parties.
The AAP in Punjab are facing a tough challenge. Rising anti-incumbency, defecting members, voices of dissent against the party and the allegations of corruption and scams are rocking AAP Punjab's career ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.
[Rh/AR]
Suggested Reading: