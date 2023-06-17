Two cousins rapes 11 year old at aunt's house, hospitalised

In Udaipur, Rajasthan, an 11-year-old girl was gangraped by her two relatives, both of whom were minors, and was sent to the hospital in critical condition. The event was reported from the Udaipur neighbourhood of Ambamata Thana.

The child allegedly went to her paternal aunt's house, where she was raped by two of her cousins, who were 13 and 15 years old.

The girl's condition quickly deteriorated as a result of severe internal injuries, and as a result, her family hurried her to the hospital.

A quick operation was done by medical specialists to stabilize her condition.

After the young girl told the doctors who were caring for her about her experience, the incident was reported. Additionally, she disclosed to her family and doctors that both of her cousins had threatened to punish her severely if she disclosed the occurrence to anybody.