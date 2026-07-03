Ghaziabad Teen Dies After Alleged Road Rage Attack, Police Arrest Two Accused

A DISTURBING CASE of a 17-year-old boy who was beaten to death following a road rage in Loni, Ghaziabad, has shocked everyone. The police have arrested two men in the murder of Mohammad Zaid, who was allegedly beaten to death by Rahul and Anuj. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Zaid. The accused has been identified as Rahul Mavi, a real estate businessman and his associate.

According to police officials, the incident took place on June 29, 2026, when Rahul (the main accused) was returning to his office at Manish Properties with his associate, Anuj, after purchasing fruits. The incident happened near the Indraprastha Gas Plant crossing when victim Zaid's motorcycle allegedly brushed against Rahul Mavi’s car, triggering a heated argument between the two.

See also: Former AAP Candidate Nandini Bosmiya's Death Sparks Murder Allegations Against Live-In Partner Aslam Sama; her Family claim She was Treated like a 'Sex Machine'

An argument broke out after the collision, following which the owners of the car -- Rahul Mavi alias Pahalwan and Anuj Kasana forced Zaid into their Maruti Baleno car and took him to the property dealer’s office. According to police investigation, an altercation took place at Mavi's office, they told Zaid to pay for the damage, after which the accused allegedly assaulted the victim and beat him to death. Zaid's friends tried to revive him by splashing water on his face and making him drink, but he did not respond.

Who was 17-year-old Mohammad Zaid?

Mohammad Zaid was a resident of Mustafabad Colony, Loni, who was returning home with his friends on a motorcycle after visiting a swimming pool on the Behta Hajipur canal road. On June 29, 2026 while returning, his motorcycle collided with a car near the Indraprastha Gas Plant crossing. A small scratch turned into a heated argument. Zaid was taken to the property dealer’s office and beaten to death by a real estate businessman and his associate.

What have the police found so far?

According to the complaint filed by the deceased’s family, Zaid had gone to a swimming pool with his friends, Nadeem and Ibrahim, and the incident occurred while they were returning home on their motorcycle. Rahul allegedly took Zaid and his friends to his office demanding compensation for the damage. When the minor refused to pay for the damage, Rahul and his associates allegedly threatened him and brutally assaulted him until he lost consciousness and collapsed.

See also: Hyderabad Man Dies by Suicide, Family Alleges Fear Over SIR Deletion Triggered Distress

Zaid's friends took him to the hospital in the hope that he could survive, but he later succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. A case was registered at the Loni Border police station on a complaint from the victim's brother, Shakir.

Amardeep Kumar Maurya, Ankur Vihar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), said the accused has been arrested after police analyzed CCTV footage, technical evidence, and other evidence. During the interrogation process, Rahul admitted that he had taken Zaid to his office after the collision and assaulted him, resulting in his death.

The other accused, Anuj Kasana, was arrested from the Loni border on July 2, 2026, the police further said. The police said that a Maruti Baleno car allegedly used in the incident was also seized and the accused will be produced before a court for further legal proceedings.

(Edited by Khushboo Singh)

Suggested reading: