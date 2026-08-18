"Kachra Pada Hai, Gadi Pe Gana Nhi Bajta": Jaipur Nagar Nigam Breaks Norms with Hinglish Complaint Options; Netizens Praise "Next Level UI"

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NETIZENS have recently discovered an interesting feature involving Jaipur Nagar Nigam. The official website of the local government body has gone viral on social media for its candid Hinglish options, making it easier for locals to use. The language is being praised by social media users, who say that this approach is more practical and easier for the general public to understand. The page where people can file complaints also offers such options, and screenshots of it have gone viral.
While other official government websites generally use a formal tone and language, usually in English, Hindi, and other regional languages, Jaipur has found a different way. What Jaipur Municipal Corporation has done, as per netizens, is an amazing job, as accessing the website has become very easy and people can now file complaints without inconvenience or having to pay a cyber cafe to file them.
The website has mentioned the issues that people usually encounter in the region and that residents commonly face. These problems are related to stray dogs, garbage, other stray animals like pigs and cows, and road cleanliness.
A person on X with the username Ravi Handa first shared the post on August 17, 2026, where he wrote, “I love how real the Jaipur Nagar Nigam website is. Yes. This is the official website.” Along with this caption, he shared a screenshot of the website's complaint option.
The page showed “Select complaint sub-category” and the further options were, “Dog bahut ho gaye hai (Dogs are increasing), Monkey bahut ho gaye hai (Monkeys are increasing), Pig bahut ho gaye hai (Pigs are increasing), Dog Pagal ho gaya hai pakadwana hai (The dog has gone mad, and I want to have it caught),” and the last option, “Others.”
Soon after, his post went viral and garnered many likes and views.
Then, other users started to share screenshots of additional sub-categories from the portal. These included “Dog Mar Gaya hai (Dog has died), Cat Mar gaya hai (Cat has died), Pig Mar gaya hai (Pig has died), Monkey mar gaya hai (Monkey has died), Road ki safai karani hai (Need to clean the roads), Road Par Se Malva Hatwa do (Remove the debris from the road), Khali Plot per Kachra Pada hai (Garbage is dumped in an empty plot)” and many other options.
The list doesn’t end there. Options like “Colony ke baar ka dustbin khali karna hai (Need to clean the dustbin outside the colony), Gadi nhi aati (The garbage vehicle is not coming), Gadi pe gana nhi bajta (The song is not being played in the garbage vehicle), Helper kuda nhi uthata hai (The helper is not cleaning the area), Gadi wala paisa mangta hai (The driver of the garbage vehicle asks for money)” and many other options are available for problems that might affect locals.
The website has made it common for people to use simple language rather than the strict language used on other official websites. They have created this approach to make the website different and for the convenience of people. Instead of using strict terms, they have given complaint options that describe civic problems in the area in a way that people can understand easily.
Netizens were happily shocked and loved the website, saying that this has made the complaint process more accessible. Many commented on social media, sharing how they feel about the Jaipur Nagar Nigam website. Many also pointed out that the website has been like this for a very long time. Earlier, in 2024, the website also went viral for its language, and people shared screenshots of it.
During that time, instead of Dog, Cat, Monkey and Pig, the website also used Hinglish terms like “Kutta, Billi, Bandar, Suar,” etc. Social media users at that time also praised the website, with one person writing, “The developer of Jaipur municipal corporation website is crazy.” The website was designed while keeping people’s preferences in mind, adopting a more informal language rather than strict English and Hindi.
In the recent post, one user wrote, “probably the best UI for most citizens, easy to understand and to the point.” Another raised the issue, saying, “although this is a good initiative to make the website accessible to the larger population but these never get resolved. in the last govt's term they promised to get cows off the streets, turns out they doubled and tripled by the end of their term. execution is the only problem.”
Some other person wrote in jest, “The developer studied in English medium up to 5th standard and uske baad Hindi medium mein pada hoga.” Many users were shocked, with comments like, “wait what!!” and “Way too funny!!!” “This is next level,” another user wrote.
Another person wrote, “I dono, IMO, appreciate these options. Easy for ppl to understand. No need to know 100% English or 100% Hindi. Perfect balance of the 2 official languages of Indian Union.”
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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