"Kachra Pada Hai, Gadi Pe Gana Nhi Bajta": Jaipur Nagar Nigam Breaks Norms with Hinglish Complaint Options; Netizens Praise "Next Level UI"

NETIZENS have recently discovered an interesting feature involving Jaipur Nagar Nigam. The official website of the local government body has gone viral on social media for its candid Hinglish options, making it easier for locals to use. The language is being praised by social media users, who say that this approach is more practical and easier for the general public to understand. The page where people can file complaints also offers such options, and screenshots of it have gone viral.

While other official government websites generally use a formal tone and language, usually in English, Hindi, and other regional languages, Jaipur has found a different way. What Jaipur Municipal Corporation has done, as per netizens, is an amazing job, as accessing the website has become very easy and people can now file complaints without inconvenience or having to pay a cyber cafe to file them.

Jaipur Nagar Nigam Website Complaint Options

The website has mentioned the issues that people usually encounter in the region and that residents commonly face. These problems are related to stray dogs, garbage, other stray animals like pigs and cows, and road cleanliness.