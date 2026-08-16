“I Let my Children EXPRESS Themselves”: Viral Post About Boy Wearing Skirt to School Sparks Facebook Debate, Creator Admits It Was Fake AI Ragebait

Alongside this, the fake mother wrote a big caption explaining the situation and how her son was being discriminated against. In the caption, she wrote, “I wasn’t going to post this but I am sick and tired of my son getting discriminated against! My 7-year-old son started his new elementary school today. He went to 2nd grade. He was super excited to start this new school because of all the nice things we saw about the school. Well, we were wrong. I got a text message today telling me to come get my son because he’s dressed ‘inappropriate’.”

She further wrote that she let her child Kevin express himself and that what he had done was nothing inappropriate. “There is no law or rule stating that he has to dress a certain way. I am looking into suing the school for discrimination because this is ridiculous!” she said. She said she sent her son to school to study and not to get judged. “When he’s at school he’s supposed to feel safe!”

The post soon made Facebook a battleground for people who started debating what was right and wrong. While some said that he is just a kid and letting him do whatever he wants is a bit extensive rather than letting him express himself, others said that it was wrong. One wrote, “My 7y/o would have a double nose piercing if I let her express herself how she wants.” Another person wrote, “I’m the same way about allowing kids to express themselves but yeah this is too much! Plus I feel like this will make the kid more of a target!”

Other people said that this was his choice and that they should let him express himself. One wrote, “All seriousness who said skirts are only for girls? Men wore skirts back in the day. In some parts of the world they still do. It’s only considered inappropriate because he’s being labeled as gáy. But so what, why does it matter? Teach kids to be kind and not judgmental.” While people were having these big discussions about what was right and wrong, Pringle revealed that it was all fake.