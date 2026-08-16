“I Let my Children EXPRESS Themselves”: Viral Post About Boy Wearing Skirt to School Sparks Facebook Debate, Creator Admits It Was Fake AI Ragebait

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
AN IMAGE was posted on the social media platform Facebook on August 6, 2026, which quickly went viral. The post led to many people debating what was right and wrong and discussing laws, but recently it came to light that the post was actually fake. The post showed a boy wearing a pleated skirt along with a school polo uniform and knee-high socks. The alleged mother of the child questioned how his attire was inappropriate, saying there was no law or rule stating that he had to dress in a certain way.
The account was under the name Zaya Velour, which is not a real name, as the user’s son never existed. The post was created by a man named Kvontay Devon Pringle, who is a 26-year-old Mississippi digital creator. Pringle has admitted that he is an “AI ragebaiter” who creates fake posts with stories to gain the attention of people online and make money from them. Pringle used to create fake AI images with elaborate captions based on fake stories.
In the post he shared on X, he showed an image of a young boy named ‘Kevin’ who was wearing a skirt with a polo shirt. Alongside this was a screenshot where the alleged mother was having a conversation with a fake school. In the message, the school teacher Dr. Smith wrote, “He (Kevin) can’t be in a school setting dressed inappropriately. You send him to school in a skirt. Boys must dress like boys and girls must dress like girls. It’s highly inappropriate for his age. He would either have to change clothes or leave.”
Alongside this, the fake mother wrote a big caption explaining the situation and how her son was being discriminated against. In the caption, she wrote, “I wasn’t going to post this but I am sick and tired of my son getting discriminated against! My 7-year-old son started his new elementary school today. He went to 2nd grade. He was super excited to start this new school because of all the nice things we saw about the school. Well, we were wrong. I got a text message today telling me to come get my son because he’s dressed ‘inappropriate’.”
She further wrote that she let her child Kevin express himself and that what he had done was nothing inappropriate. “There is no law or rule stating that he has to dress a certain way. I am looking into suing the school for discrimination because this is ridiculous!” she said. She said she sent her son to school to study and not to get judged. “When he’s at school he’s supposed to feel safe!”
The post soon made Facebook a battleground for people who started debating what was right and wrong. While some said that he is just a kid and letting him do whatever he wants is a bit extensive rather than letting him express himself, others said that it was wrong. One wrote, “My 7y/o would have a double nose piercing if I let her express herself how she wants.” Another person wrote, “I’m the same way about allowing kids to express themselves but yeah this is too much! Plus I feel like this will make the kid more of a target!”
Other people said that this was his choice and that they should let him express himself. One wrote, “All seriousness who said skirts are only for girls? Men wore skirts back in the day. In some parts of the world they still do. It’s only considered inappropriate because he’s being labeled as gáy. But so what, why does it matter? Teach kids to be kind and not judgmental.” While people were having these big discussions about what was right and wrong, Pringle revealed that it was all fake.
While speaking to the New York Post, Pringle admitted that he made this post in about 10 minutes and was shocked by how many views and shares the post generated. The post currently has 3.3K likes, 8.1K comments and 11K shares. Pringle said, “It’s honestly wild to me that a story about a boy who doesn’t even exist became this massive conversation online.”
He also talked about how advanced AI has become and how hard it is to find the difference between AI-generated and real posts.
Pringle said that the post made him approximately $2,800 so far through the parent company of Facebook, Meta, though the figures are not independently verified. Other than this, he said that he has five separate accounts on Facebook that are being run separately with different types of content and making him money. He said these accounts make him $17,000 per month.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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