FROM TRAINING WOMEN with little or no formal education to making them skilful social engineers to developing community-led approaches to water and environment conservation, healthcare, education and rural development, Sanjit Roy — popularly known as Bunker Roy — was one of the pioneers in India’s social development landscape, who challenged the conventional ideas of education and development.
Sanjit ‘Bunker’ Roy, was a social activist and a pioneer of rural development who had spent nearly five decades of his life in empowering the communities and people of rural India. He passed away on November 10, 2026, at the age of 81. But what he left behind is a rich legacy of social work and commitment to the ideals of collective-belonging and social entrepreneurship.
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He was renowned globally for his initiatives in rural livelihoods, particularly his “Barefoot College in Tilonia, Rajasthan. This was an institution with a distinctive philosophy and approach towards life, which then went on to empower thousands of women and men.
Sanjit Roy was born in 1945 into an upper middle-class Bengali family, and finished his schooling at the prestigious Doon School in Dehradun, before pursuing his higher education at St Stephen’s College, Delhi. He was also a distinguished sportsman, and won the national squash championship three times during the 1960s.
Despite this privileged upbringing and wide array of world-class educational opportunities, Roy chose a completely different path for himself, and for many others to come.
In an interview with The Indian Express in 2015, Roy recalled how his visit to Palamu in Bihar, now part of Jharkhand, during the “devastating famine of 1966” changed his understanding of poverty and rural India. Reflecting on his education background and the experience, he said: “I went to the wrong school, wrong college and came back with a lot of arrogance.”
These realizations pushed Roy to pursue a life against the conventional pathway of getting a secured job, and settling down in life. He headed to the rural areas of the country, and thus began the initial ideas of what would become the famous “Barefoot College” in Rajasthan.
Following his experience of adversity in Bihar, Roy spent around one-and-a-half years travelling across India, studying alongside voluntary organizations, and examining different approaches to rural development.
In due course of time, he arrived in Rajasthan’s Tilonia village, located in the Ajmer District, and began working on issues concerning water availability and rural livelihoods. He imbibed Gandhian principles of self-reliance, dignity and decentralization.
Rather than depending on government agencies for their involvement, Roy sought to establish a model in which rural communities could become active drivers of their own development. Keeping this framework in practice, Roy wanted to create an environment where the rural communities would acquire skills and knowledge that would enable them to harness self-reliance and a livelihood.
And it were these ideas that led to the emergence of the “Barefoot College,” an initiative that changed the lives of thousands of individuals in Rajasthan.
In 1972, Roy established the Social work and Research Centre (SWRC) in Tilonia, Rajasthan, which eventually came to be known as the Barefoot College.
It adopted an unconventional approach to education, learning and training, and did not place formal educational qualifications or techniques at the center of its work. Instead, it focused on practical, lifelong skills that the villagers could use to improve their own communities, and their lives.
It trained rural men and women in the arenas of solar engineering, hand-pump maintenance, healthcare, teaching and traditional crafts. The organization also established night schools for rural children, enabling those who worked during the day to continue their education without dropping out.
Eventually, the institution received global recognition and Roy’s effort formed an inspiration for many other social initiatives associated with the lives of rural communities. Roy described the institution as a place for “cop outs, drop outs, and wash outs,” thereby stressing on uplifting those people who have otherwise been marginalized by the society.
Roy had won a range of national and international awards throughout his life. In 1985 he won the Jamnalal Bajaj Award for Application of science and technology for rural development. And this was just the beginning.
In 1985, he won the Padma Shri; Tyler prize for Environmental Achievement in 2004; Skoll Award for Social Entrepreneurship in 2005; named among the top 100 most influential people in the TIME magazine’s “The Thinkers” category in 2010; Barefoot College receive the Blue Planet Prize in 2011; received the Clinton Global Citizen Award in 2013.
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All these extraordinary feats have not been achieved by Bunker alone. He was always guided by his close aide, partner, Aruna Roy — the former IAS who left service to join Bunker Roy in Tilonia. Additionally, Aruna Roy was also one of the main leaders of the movement for Right to Information in the country — the struggle that led to the Right to Information Act, 2005.
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