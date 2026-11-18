FROM TRAINING WOMEN with little or no formal education to making them skilful social engineers to developing community-led approaches to water and environment conservation, healthcare, education and rural development, Sanjit Roy — popularly known as Bunker Roy — was one of the pioneers in India’s social development landscape, who challenged the conventional ideas of education and development.

Sanjit ‘Bunker’ Roy, was a social activist and a pioneer of rural development who had spent nearly five decades of his life in empowering the communities and people of rural India. He passed away on November 10, 2026, at the age of 81. But what he left behind is a rich legacy of social work and commitment to the ideals of collective-belonging and social entrepreneurship.

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He was renowned globally for his initiatives in rural livelihoods, particularly his “Barefoot College in Tilonia, Rajasthan. This was an institution with a distinctive philosophy and approach towards life, which then went on to empower thousands of women and men.

From inheriting privileges to denouncing them

Sanjit Roy was born in 1945 into an upper middle-class Bengali family, and finished his schooling at the prestigious Doon School in Dehradun, before pursuing his higher education at St Stephen’s College, Delhi. He was also a distinguished sportsman, and won the national squash championship three times during the 1960s.