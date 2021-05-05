Reliance General: 5 Percent Discount On Health Insurance For Vaccinated People

Private non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd, in a prudent underwriting move, has decided to offer a five percent discount on premium for those who have taken the Covid-19 vaccination. According to Reliance General, customers who are renewing or buying afresh their Health Infinity insurance policy will be offered time five percent discount if they had taken the Covid-19 vaccination.

The five percent discount will be in addition to other discounts that are applicable for a policyholder. Customers who have vaccinated themselves even with the first dose are eligible to avail of this benefit.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“We want to thank IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) for their special approval to Covid Vaccine discount in our Health Infinity product amidst a time where everyone needs to come together and collectively combat the impact of the virus,” CEO Rakesh Jain said.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 Vaccine Is Safe Before, On And After Menstruation

“While we have always encouraged individuals to insure themselves against a medical emergency, this time we want to do more. By the means of this incentive, we want to encourage individuals to prioritize their health at this critical hour and get themselves vaccinated at the earliest,” he added. (IANS/SP)