Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Reliance General: 5 Percent Discount On Health Insurance For Vaccinated People
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

Reliance General: 5 Percent Discount On Health Insurance For Vaccinated People

The five percent discount will be in addition to other discounts that are applicable for a policyholder

0
discount on
If you are vaccinated get a discount on insurance policy. Pixabay

Private non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd, in a prudent underwriting move, has decided to offer a five percent discount on premium for those who have taken the Covid-19 vaccination. According to Reliance General, customers who are renewing or buying afresh their Health Infinity insurance policy will be offered time five percent discount if they had taken the Covid-19 vaccination.

The five percent discount will be in addition to other discounts that are applicable for a policyholder. Customers who have vaccinated themselves even with the first dose are eligible to avail of this benefit.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“We want to thank IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) for their special approval to Covid Vaccine discount in our Health Infinity product amidst a time where everyone needs to come together and collectively combat the impact of the virus,” CEO Rakesh Jain said.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 Vaccine Is Safe Before, On And After Menstruation

“While we have always encouraged individuals to insure themselves against a medical emergency, this time we want to do more. By the means of this incentive, we want to encourage individuals to prioritize their health at this critical hour and get themselves vaccinated at the earliest,” he added. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleThe Aftermath Of West Bengal Assembly Elections
Next articleHere’s How Antibodies Effectively Fight Off Covid19

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Here’s How Antibodies Effectively Fight Off Covid19

NewsGram Desk - 0
US researchers have found how antibodies produced in people who effectively fight off SARS-CoV-2 work to neutralize the part of the virus responsible for...
Read more
India

The Aftermath Of West Bengal Assembly Elections

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY The sweeping win of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been replaced by reports of party-versus-party violence...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Third Wave Of Covid Inevitable, We Should Be Prepared’ Warns Govt’s Scientific Advisor

NewsGram Desk - 0
The third wave of Covid is inevitable given the amount of virus circulating in India, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government, K. VijayRaghavan warned...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s How Antibodies Effectively Fight Off Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
US researchers have found how antibodies produced in people who effectively fight off SARS-CoV-2 work to neutralize the part of the virus responsible for...
Read more

Reliance General: 5 Percent Discount On Health Insurance For Vaccinated People

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Private non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd, in a prudent underwriting move, has decided to offer a five percent discount on premium for...
Read more

The Aftermath Of West Bengal Assembly Elections

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY The sweeping win of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been replaced by reports of party-versus-party violence...
Read more

Third Wave Of Covid Inevitable, We Should Be Prepared’ Warns Govt’s Scientific Advisor

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The third wave of Covid is inevitable given the amount of virus circulating in India, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government, K. VijayRaghavan warned...
Read more

Covid Amplified Sleep Loss Among Mothers With Preschoolers: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Stress levels of mothers with preschoolers soared during the Covid-19 pandemic, with twice as many of the mothers reporting a loss of sleep during...
Read more

This Temple In Thailand Is Supporting India In Its Battle Against Covid

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The pristine Hindu Samaj Dev Temple in Thailand is emerging as an anti-Covid hub, mobilizing support to help India defeat the second wave of...
Read more

‘Turtles Are Essential For A Balanced Ocean Ecosystem’, Says Bhau Katdare

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Maharashtra Directorate of Tourism (DoT), Konkan Divisional Regional Office, Navi Mumbai, organized a webinar series on Konkan Tourism to shed light on the...
Read more

Ayurveda & How To Eat For Your Dosha

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The concept of the 'Panchamahabhootas' is the basic building block to understanding Ayurveda, one of the oldest forms of holistic treatments. Ayurveda believes that...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada