'Need to Eliminate Filth and Unhygienic Conditions': Delhi Ramlila Adds 30-Foot Cockroach Effigy Alongside Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna

The latest protest took place on October 16, 2026, when CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke called for a “Lehra Do Tiranga” (Wave the Tricolour) gathering at Central Park in Connaught Place. This came after the organization's spokesperson, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to Tihar Jail.

Netizens React to the Cockroach Effigy at Delhi Ramlila

Many people said that the move would not stop anyone and would only fuel the revolution further, encouraging more people to join. One person wrote, “So Dictator is publicly declaring himself as anti youth and anti gen z, and symbolically burning the youth, alongside demons...Seems like Tanshah has lost plot and gone so insane ... that, taking such disgusting, shameless, disgraceful steps. Indian parents need to worry..”

Another person wrote, “The more they will try to suppress this revolution the more they will publicize it. And imagine how many effigies of Mahamanav will be burned on Dusshera. The insult he will face like he faced on his birthday around India.”

Others pointed out that the act was against religion and undermined people's beliefs and faith. One person questioned, “How is it even acceptable? Burning of Ravan has a sacred meaning in Hindu mythology, is the Ram Leela committee empowered to do so?”

Another wrote, “The haram +zadas will violate religion in whatever way they can… disgusting bottomless cretins.. when will ever get rid of the monsters… we don’t need enemies to defile our religion.”

Others responded with laughter and sarcasm, saying the government had become a laughing stock. One person wrote, “The cockroach community watching this: ‘HIT spray and gel pens are deadly weapons of defence alright but an effigy? Caricaturing us? Burning it to deride other humans, not even the OG creatures? 2026 sure did a number on these humans huh.’” Another person wrote, “The mood of the nation had never been so crystal clear.”

(Edited by Agniva Ray)

[Rh/VP/AR]