'Need to Eliminate Filth and Unhygienic Conditions': Delhi Ramlila Adds 30-Foot Cockroach Effigy Alongside Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna

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DUSSEHRA is scheduled to take place on October 20, 2026, with celebrations going on across India. But this time, it is not only Ravana who will be burned. In a Ramlila organized by the Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee in the national capital, a 30-foot-tall model of a cockroach is also set to be burned alongside Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna. The organizers have said that the cockroach represents filth and dirt, and burning it will spread the message of cleanliness. However, this is happening amid nationwide protests organized by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).
The cockroach effigy has been installed at Delhi’s Pitampura Ramlila grounds, coinciding with the CJP protests across the country. The CJP has been protesting along with other student organizations, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. However, the organizers have said there is no connection between the two and that their cockroach effigy is meant to highlight the need to eliminate filth from homes, neighbourhoods and society.
The cockroach effigy is part of the annual Ramlila celebrations in the Pitampura area, organized by the Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee. This year, the organizers decided to add the giant cockroach alongside the three effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna during the Vijayadashami (Dusshera) festivities. The committee president and BJP MLA from Model Town, Ashok Goel Devaraha, said the reason behind the decision was to promote cleanliness.
According to The Times of India, he said the initiative was intended to promote the message of the ‘victory of good over evil’ and added that the decision had no political motive. The committee has tried to link the initiative with the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi campaigns. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, October 15, 2026, he said Vijayadashami symbolizes the triumph of truth.
He further added, “Keeping these principles in mind, we have also, in the past, burned effigies representing various afflictions plaguing our nation, such as Naxalism or terrorism.” The model will be burned at the Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee grounds in Netaji Subhash Place.
The cockroach effigy coincides with the CJP protests, making many question whether the two are connected. The CJP emerged as a satirical social media account following a remark by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant comparing certain individuals to cockroaches, which triggered backlash online. While the CJP later clarified that the remark was misquoted and misunderstood, the organization had already started a campaign, with many unemployed youth joining it.
The satirical account soon became a political movement when the NEET-UG paper leak came to light, and the CJP demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This came amid concerns over irregularities in one of the country's biggest entrance examinations. Pradhan was later replaced by Pralhad Joshi as the Education Minister.
The party has now started protesting against the Chief Election Commissioner through a series of demonstrations. However, strict measures have been taken by the Delhi Police and the government during these protests, with several activists, students and journalists detained as authorities increased security in the capital.
The latest protest took place on October 16, 2026, when CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke called for a “Lehra Do Tiranga” (Wave the Tricolour) gathering at Central Park in Connaught Place. This came after the organization's spokesperson, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to Tihar Jail.
Many people said that the move would not stop anyone and would only fuel the revolution further, encouraging more people to join. One person wrote, “So Dictator is publicly declaring himself as anti youth and anti gen z, and symbolically burning the youth, alongside demons...Seems like Tanshah has lost plot and gone so insane ... that, taking such disgusting, shameless, disgraceful steps. Indian parents need to worry..”
Another person wrote, “The more they will try to suppress this revolution the more they will publicize it. And imagine how many effigies of Mahamanav will be burned on Dusshera. The insult he will face like he faced on his birthday around India.”
Others pointed out that the act was against religion and undermined people's beliefs and faith. One person questioned, “How is it even acceptable? Burning of Ravan has a sacred meaning in Hindu mythology, is the Ram Leela committee empowered to do so?”
Another wrote, “The haram +zadas will violate religion in whatever way they can… disgusting bottomless cretins.. when will ever get rid of the monsters… we don’t need enemies to defile our religion.”
Others responded with laughter and sarcasm, saying the government had become a laughing stock. One person wrote, “The cockroach community watching this: ‘HIT spray and gel pens are deadly weapons of defence alright but an effigy? Caricaturing us? Burning it to deride other humans, not even the OG creatures? 2026 sure did a number on these humans huh.’” Another person wrote, “The mood of the nation had never been so crystal clear.”
(Edited by Agniva Ray)
[Rh/VP/AR]
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