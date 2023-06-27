7-day ‘Kharchi Puja’ begins in Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday inaugurated the ‘Kharchi Puja’, a day after worshipping 14 deities simultaneously in the erstwhile princely state’s previous capital Puran Habeli.

Thousands of people from various parts of the country and neighbouring Bangladesh participated in the colourful centuries-old ‘Kharchi Puja’ which began with traditional fervour and rituals.

Home Minister Amit Shah greeted the people of Tripura on the occasion of the auspicious Puja.

“Greetings to my sisters and brothers in Tripura on the occasion of Kharchi Puja. May the Almighty, bless everyone with good health, success, and prosperity,” Shah tweeted.

Saha, who also holds the Information and Cultural Affairs Department portfolio, tweeted: “Kharchi Puja is one of the biggest festivals of Tripura. It highlights the spiritual and cultural spirit of the state with the participation of thousands of devotees every year.

"Glad to inaugurate the century-old traditional Kharchi Festival and Exhibition- 2023 at Chaturdash Devata Temple, Old Agartala today. My prayers to 14 Deities for the well-being of the people & overall welfare of the state.”