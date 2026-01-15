Hindu AMU Professor Accuses HOD and Dean of Harassment, Defamation and Communal Targeting for Years; No Action by VC

Kaushal alleged that Ansari has been harassing her for years, targeting her for her Hindu identity, and misusing his position to bypass her seniority. She says that she had not sought any action against Ansari till date to maintain peace within her department.

In 2017, Kaushal, then an Associate Professor, had filed a petition in Allahabad High Court arguing that the university administration had unfairly denied her promotion under the Career Advancement Scheme. In her petition she stated that she was selectively discriminated against on arbitrary grounds despite being granted approval for selection by the Vice Chancellor. The court ruled in her favour, and she was appointed as Professor.

Afterwards, Kaushal alleges, Ansari began spreading propaganda against her. She says that Ansari attempted to communalise the incident in an effort to defame her; “She said she did not get the post because she is Hindu,” he would allegedly say. She added that Ansari would make derogatory remarks against her and another Hindu colleague, Prof. Upendra Choudhury, asking why they couldn’t oversee three PhDs in 20 years and what they would do at conferences other than waste money. Ansari also reportedly accused Kaushal of discriminating against Muslim students.

Kaushal denies these allegations outright, saying that if she did discriminate against any student, action would have been taken against her till now. She maintains that she has never mentioned religion in any of her complaints, saying that she respects and is grateful to AMU for advancing her career. She asks, if religion was an issue for her or the university, how was she appointed to her post in the first place? Kaushal states that most of her Muslim colleagues and students supported her throughout the ordeal and continue to do so.