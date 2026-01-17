What is wrong with our Western leaders? Ayaan Hirsi Ali Warns Radical Islamism Has Evolved Into a Deeper Ideological Threat

Reflecting on the aftermath of 9/11, Hirsi Ali said Islamist extremists initially pursued their goals through violence and jihad. “They took passenger planes, they knocked down the Twin Towers, they were on their way to knocking down the White House, and they managed to knock a wing off the Pentagon,” she recalled, describing the attacks as a form of “shock and awe” intended to accelerate the creation of an Islamic state.

The Western response, she noted, was overwhelmingly military—and initially effective. Al-Qaeda’s organisational structure was dismantled, and its leader, Osama bin Laden, was eventually killed. Later, the Islamic State, which emerged under Abu Musab al-Zarqawi and seized large swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria, was also defeated through coordinated military action.

“There is no structure called the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria anymore,” Hirsi Ali said. “They were met with military deterrence, and they were removed.”

However, she stressed that the defeat of armed groups did not amount to the defeat of the ideology behind them. According to Hirsi Ali, Western governments focused almost exclusively on violent manifestations of Islamism while neglecting its long-term ideological spread through cultural, educational, and political channels.

“What over the years we have failed to see is the other side—the Da’wah side,” she said, warning that this approach seeks to normalise Islamist objectives without violence, making them harder to confront and easier to overlook.