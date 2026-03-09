Kanpur Bhuteshwar Temple Priest Assaulted by Mob After Photo of Him ‘Eating Non-Veg’ Goes Viral

On Sunday, March 8, 2026, a temple priest in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was attacked by a mob after a viral social media photo allegedly showing him eating non-vegetarian food at a restaurant. The image sparked outrage among some local residents.

The incident happened late at night of March 8, 2026 at Bhuteshwar Temple in the Keshavpuram area, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, around 50–60 people gathered at the temple after the photograph began circulating online, accusing the priest of violating traditions and hurting the religious sentiments of devotees.

The priest has been identified as Prashant Giri, locally known as Golu Pandit, who serves as the temple’s mahant and resides in a room within the temple premises. Locals alleged that members of the crowd dragged him out of his room and began assaulting him.