Kanpur Bhuteshwar Temple Priest Assaulted by Mob After Photo of Him ‘Eating Non-Veg’ Goes Viral

A photograph allegedly showing Kanpur temple priest Prashant Giri eating non-vegetarian food went viral, angering some locals.
Around 50–60 people gathered at Bhuteshwar Temple in Rawatpur and allegedly dragged the priest from his room and assaulted him.
The priest claims the image was edited to defame him, while police have launched an investigation and are reviewing viral videos to identify those involved.
On Sunday, March 8, 2026, a temple priest in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was attacked by a mob after a viral social media photo allegedly showing him eating non-vegetarian food at a restaurant. The image sparked outrage among some local residents.
The incident happened late at night of March 8, 2026 at Bhuteshwar Temple in the Keshavpuram area, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, around 50–60 people gathered at the temple after the photograph began circulating online, accusing the priest of violating traditions and hurting the religious sentiments of devotees.
The priest has been identified as Prashant Giri, locally known as Golu Pandit, who serves as the temple’s mahant and resides in a room within the temple premises. Locals alleged that members of the crowd dragged him out of his room and began assaulting him.
Videos of the incident later circulated widely on social media. The footage shows a group of people chasing and attacking the priest while he pleads for mercy. The women who were present at the temple tried to intervene and protect him from the crowd.
Eyewitnesses said some women tried to shield the priest by standing around him, but members of the mob allegedly pushed and slapped them while continuing the assault. During the attack, the priest was knocked to the ground, and the crowd continued hitting and pushing him.
According to reports, anger had been building among some locals for nearly two days after the photograph first surfaced online, allegedly showing the priest eating non-vegetarian food at a restaurant.
After being alerted, police reached the spot and rescued the priest from the mob before taking him to the police station. In his complaint, the priest denied the allegations and said the viral photograph had been doctored to tarnish his reputation. He also claimed that certain individuals were conspiring to remove him from his position at the temple. According to him, the original picture had been taken earlier at a restaurant but was manipulated to falsely suggest that he was eating non-vegetarian food.
Rawatpur Station House Officer Kamlesh Rai said the priest has been secured and that police are examining the viral videos and other material circulating online to identify those involved in the assault. He added that further investigation is underway based on the complaint filed by the priest.
The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from users. Some people supported the priest, while others criticised him.
One user commented, “Was he eating while sitting in the temple?” Another wrote in Hindi, “Mtlb kya zombie ban chuke hain log… koi non-veg khud kha raha hai lekin bura ye maan rahe… hadd ho gayi hai gawaron ki.”
Others criticised the priest as well. One user wrote, “A Brahmin, and even a temple priest, is eating meat. It’s good that he was beaten.” Another said, “If you link everything to religion and rituals, this is what happens. When you forbid others from something, you should first follow it yourself.”
Some users, however, called for restraint. One person wrote, “Now this frenzied crowd will decide who will eat and who will not. I may not support a priest eating non-vegetarian food, but there are other ways to protest, such as removing him from his post.”
