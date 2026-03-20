“Muhammad, the greatest man ever to live was a warlord who married a six-year-old”: Late Charlie Kirk in Conversation with Ex-Muslim Ridvan Aydemir

Kirk first asked, “Is it true that Muhammad is the greatest man ever to live?” Aydemir responded, “Yes,” after which Kirk continued with more questions. He asked whether Muhammad was a warlord and how many people he had killed. Aydemir replied that he had killed many people.

The next question was whether it is true that Muhammad married a 9-year-old girl named Aisha. Aydemir said no, it was a six-year-old girl. Kirk replied, “Yes,” and emphasized, “Stop me if I’m wrong because this needs to be clear with no misinformation.” He then said, “So that would make him a pedophile.”

Aydemir responded, “As disgusting as it is,” before adding that we need a second to understand this properly. He explained that it’s not only about marrying a six-year-old girl—“It is the Prophet Muhammad, the most perfect figure for all mankind,” who is marrying a six-year-old. He continued that Muhammad, while in his 50s, chose to marry six-year-old Aisha “without any necessity at all.” Then, when she turned nine, “he consummated the marriage in his mid-50s with her.” Aydemir noted that she was his third wife at that point—his second living wife—so “he had absolutely no need for this. He did it just because.”

Charlie Kirk then asked what an Islamic cleric would say to defend Muhammad if one were present. Aydemir replied that they would say a few things, such as “those times were different” and then countered that the response to this would be: “Isn’t Muhammad supposed to be the perfect moral example for all mankind for all times, including right now? So it doesn’t matter if it was a different time.”

The second defense, according to Aydemir, would be that “she (Aisha) transmitted a lot of accounts of things that he did and did not do. So it was actually a very good thing for him to marry her and be so intimate with her.” He added sarcastically, “Seriously? We are supposed to argue that this was the great divine plan.” Charlie Kirk chimed in: “So his legacy lived on. So that’s why he raped a nine-year-old.”