Sam Shamoun Explains “Three Stages of Islam” on Bruce Crawford Podcast Episode “Sam Shamoun EXPOSES Islam”

Sam Shamoun presented his views on Islam during a podcast, explaining its development through a three-stage framework.
He described stages based on minority status, political power, and majority dominance, linking them to early Islamic history.
Shamoun applied this framework to present-day societies, arguing that Islamic practices vary depending on demographic and political context.
Sam Shamoun, a prominent Assyrian-American Christian apologist, evangelist, and preacher, was born in Kuwait in 1972 to Assyrian parents. He later moved to Chicago in 1974. Shamoun is recognized for his intensive debates with Muslim scholars and his detailed knowledge of the Bible and Islamic texts. Known for his highly confrontational debating style, he has spoken about many issues related to Islam and has long been a critic of the religion.
In a video podcast on the Bruce Crawford Podcast titled “Sam Shamoun EXPOSES Islam,” Shamoun discusses Islam and presents his views on its development. He introduces a three-stage framework to explain how Islam, according to him, operates differently depending on whether Muslims are a minority or a majority.
When Bruce Crawford said that Islam in America is not “real Islam,” Shamoun responded that understanding this requires studying the history of Muhammad and its development. He said, “If you look at his evolution from him starting off claiming to be a prophet to then becoming a warlord, this is Islam depending on what stage you find Muslims in.” He added that what exists in America is still Islam, but it reflects a particular stage.
Shamoun explained the first stage as a period when Muslims are a minority and lack power. He said the Quran is divided into two periods—the Meccan and the Medinan. He noted, “when Muhammad claimed to be a prophet in 610 AD in Mecca, he was outnumbered by the disbeliever.” According to him, during this phase, the message emphasized preaching and coexistence: “let's preach and see who's right, but if you disagree with your religion to my religion.” He described this as stage one, a more peaceful and coexistence-focused phase.
He further added, “So if you read the chapter of the Quran composed during that period, you'll find very little on fight those who fight you. Very little on fight those who don't believe like you very little if at all.”
According to Shamoun, the second stage began after Muhammad migrated to Medina, where he became the head of state and established political authority. In this phase, he said, the focus shifted toward defense and resistance: “Now stage two, fight those who fight you and oppress you. Self-defense state.” He described this as a transition toward organized resistance as power consolidated.
Shamoun then described the third stage as emerging when full control is achieved. Referring to the period shortly before Muhammad’s death, when much of the Arabian Peninsula had come under his control, he stated: “Now is stage three expand Islam militarily politically.” He argued that this stage reflects expansion and dominance when Muslims become the majority and control institutions.
Applying this framework to modern societies, Shamoun argued that there is no distinction between “real” and “unreal” Islam, but rather different stages depending on context. He said, “if the Muslims are the majority… it’ll be stage three… They're the ones who can tell you what you do and you cannot do.… if they have a large number, stage two Islamophobia. you're robbing us of our rights… when they’re minority, stage one.”
He used examples such as the United States, England, and Muslim-majority countries to suggest that different stages can be observed globally. He concluded by emphasizing that Islam varies by context and stage, stating: “in the West, you get to go and debate. Even Muslims, they get to freely debate Christians and have conversations, set up booths, give people Qurans, convert them. Go to the Middle East. Try doing that. Let me know how that goes.”
[VP]
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