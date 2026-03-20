Sam Shamoun Explains “Three Stages of Islam” on Bruce Crawford Podcast Episode “Sam Shamoun EXPOSES Islam”

When Bruce Crawford said that Islam in America is not “real Islam,” Shamoun responded that understanding this requires studying the history of Muhammad and its development. He said, “If you look at his evolution from him starting off claiming to be a prophet to then becoming a warlord, this is Islam depending on what stage you find Muslims in.” He added that what exists in America is still Islam, but it reflects a particular stage.

Shamoun explained the first stage as a period when Muslims are a minority and lack power. He said the Quran is divided into two periods—the Meccan and the Medinan. He noted, “when Muhammad claimed to be a prophet in 610 AD in Mecca, he was outnumbered by the disbeliever.” According to him, during this phase, the message emphasized preaching and coexistence: “let's preach and see who's right, but if you disagree with your religion to my religion.” He described this as stage one, a more peaceful and coexistence-focused phase.

He further added, “So if you read the chapter of the Quran composed during that period, you'll find very little on fight those who fight you. Very little on fight those who don't believe like you very little if at all.”

According to Shamoun, the second stage began after Muhammad migrated to Medina, where he became the head of state and established political authority. In this phase, he said, the focus shifted toward defense and resistance: “Now stage two, fight those who fight you and oppress you. Self-defense state.” He described this as a transition toward organized resistance as power consolidated.