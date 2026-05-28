Why Hindu Has Never Been Appointed USCIRF Commissioner Despite Hinduism Being the World’s Third-Largest Religion? Author Maria Wirth Questions Gunisha Kaur’s Appointment

Gunisha Kaur was appointed as a commissioner to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom by Chuck Schumer for a two-year term.
OpIndia and several social media users said that Kaur holds pro-Khalistan and anti-India views, triggering online debate over USCIRF’s role and neutrality.
Author Maria Wirth questioned the religious representation within USCIRF and criticised the commission for what she described as unfair criticism of India on religious freedom issues.
On May 23, 2026, OpIndia updated an article and posted a thread on X regarding the appointment of Gunisha Kaur — an anesthesiologist specialising in human rights research — as a commissioner to USCIRF, while highlighting her alleged Khalistani connections.
The publication shared a series of posts on X about her appointment. One post contained the picture of Gunisha Kaur with the caption, “The woman in this picture is Gunisha Kaur, a Khalistani who has recently been appointed to the USCIRF. Interestingly, Kaur is being presented as the ‘first Sikh’ (while concealing her anti-India and pro-Khalistani stance) to be appointed to the Commission.”
In another post the publication wrote, “She will serve as a Commissioner of USCIRF for a period of 2 years. It is the same US-based organisation which has a notorious history of spreading canards about India and its internal affairs.” Several other posts related to her appointment followed afterward.
Writer and Author Maria Wirth, reacted to the OpIndia’s Post questioning whether USCIRF is truly neutral and fairly represented. Quoting OpIndia’s post, Maria wrote on X, “Ask also who are the other commissioners: 3 Christians, 2 Jews, 2 Muslims.”
Wirth highlighted that most USCIRF commissioners come from Christian, Jewish, or Muslim backgrounds. She further questioned why there are very few Hindus on the commission.
“Chuck Schumer appointed Gunisha Kaur. Why? He also appointed one of 2 Jewish commissioners (he is Jewish, too). Why would he not appoint a Hindu instead of a Sikh, when Hinduism is the 3rd biggest religion, and Hindus see themselves as great friends of Jews??” she wrote.
Chuck Schumer is an American politician and senior U.S. Senator from New York. A member of the Democratic Party, he has led the Senate Democratic Caucus since 2017 and served as Senate Majority Leader from 2021 to 2025.
Highlighting the issue further, she added, “only once a Hindu, Preeta D Bansal, was a commissioner (from 2003 to 2009). Why tiny Sikhism and Judaism are represented? Why ALL 3 Abrahamic religions always and unfairly find fault with India?”
USCIRF often criticises India on religious freedom issues, and some people feel this criticism is biased or unfair. Maria questions whether USCIRF is truly “independent and bipartisan,” since U.S. political leaders appoint the commissioners.
She also quoted a statement from the USCIRF website that reads: “USCIRF is an independent, bipartisan federal government entity established by the U.S. Congress to monitor, analyze, and report on religious freedom abroad. USCIRF makes foreign policy recommendations to the President, the Secretary of State, and Congress intended to deter religious persecution and promote freedom of religion and belief.”
In response to this statement Maria wrote, “It sounds like a powerful organization... but independent and bipartisan???”
According to reports, US Senator Chuck Schumer announced the appointment of Gunisha Kaur to the USCIRF. Gunisha Kaur is a doctor and researcher who works on human rights and religious freedom issues. She has been appointed as one of the nine commissioners of USCIRF for a two-year term. However, critics, including OpIndia, have alleged that Kaur holds pro-Khalistan and anti-India views.
The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) is a U.S. government body that monitors whether people in different countries are free to follow their religion without fear, violence, or discrimination. The commission is described as “independent” and “bipartisan” because its members are chosen from both major political parties in the United States.
USCIRF does not make laws or directly punish countries, but its reports can influence U.S. foreign policy, sanctions, and international discussions. Some countries, including India, have criticised USCIRF in the past and accused it of bias or interference in internal matters.
[VP]
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