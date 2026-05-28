Why Hindu Has Never Been Appointed USCIRF Commissioner Despite Hinduism Being the World’s Third-Largest Religion? Author Maria Wirth Questions Gunisha Kaur’s Appointment

Wirth highlighted that most USCIRF commissioners come from Christian, Jewish, or Muslim backgrounds. She further questioned why there are very few Hindus on the commission.

“Chuck Schumer appointed Gunisha Kaur. Why? He also appointed one of 2 Jewish commissioners (he is Jewish, too). Why would he not appoint a Hindu instead of a Sikh, when Hinduism is the 3rd biggest religion, and Hindus see themselves as great friends of Jews??” she wrote.

Chuck Schumer is an American politician and senior U.S. Senator from New York. A member of the Democratic Party, he has led the Senate Democratic Caucus since 2017 and served as Senate Majority Leader from 2021 to 2025.

Highlighting the issue further, she added, “only once a Hindu, Preeta D Bansal, was a commissioner (from 2003 to 2009). Why tiny Sikhism and Judaism are represented? Why ALL 3 Abrahamic religions always and unfairly find fault with India?”

USCIRF often criticises India on religious freedom issues, and some people feel this criticism is biased or unfair. Maria questions whether USCIRF is truly “independent and bipartisan,” since U.S. political leaders appoint the commissioners.

She also quoted a statement from the USCIRF website that reads: “USCIRF is an independent, bipartisan federal government entity established by the U.S. Congress to monitor, analyze, and report on religious freedom abroad. USCIRF makes foreign policy recommendations to the President, the Secretary of State, and Congress intended to deter religious persecution and promote freedom of religion and belief.”