Did Virat Kohli Receive ₹5 Crore to Visit Premanand Maharaj? Dinesh Falahari Writes to CM Yogi Adityanath, Claims Vrindavan Ashram Corrupted by PR Companies

FORMER INDIAN TEAM captain Virat Kohli has again become part of social media discussions with a viral claim saying that the cricketer received ₹5 crore to meet spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj. The viral allegation has created a controversy, with claims that Kohli was paid the amount to visit the spiritual guru at his Vrindavan ashram.

The claims were made by “Falahari Maharaj” which especially went viral because of the frequent visits of Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma to the spiritual leader’s ashram. There have been many videos and images of them meeting the leader and talking to him. However, the claim is not verified by any evidence or verified sources.