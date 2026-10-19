When Kolkata’s Harry Potter-Themed Durga Puja Pandal Faced Copyright Lawsuit by Author J.K. Rowling in 2007

The pandal was estimated to cost approximately Rs 12 lakh. The idea was to attract visitors who were fans of the magical series so that they could instantly recognize the books and films. However, just as the preparations were nearing completion ahead of the festival, the organizers faced copyright allegations from J.K. Rowling and Warner Bros., which held the rights to the Harry Potter franchise.

J.K. Rowling and Warner Bros. Copyright Case Over Hogwarts Pandal

The lawsuit was reportedly initiated on October 8, 2007, after J.K. Rowling challenged the alleged copyright violation. The secretary of the FD Block Durga Puja Committee, Santanu Biswas, said the organizers were unaware that they needed to seek permission from the copyright holders. They also explained that the motive behind the pandal was to attract visitors and not to make a profit.

Despite this, the copyright holders maintained their position, and compensation of Rs 20 lakh was reportedly sought over the alleged infringement.

The matter then reached the Delhi High Court, where the case was heard. The court ruled in favour of Warner Bros., affirming that copyright law needed to be respected, but allowed the organizers to use the theme until the festival ended. The court noted that the use of Harry Potter elements at the Durga Puja festival was a non-profit activity with no intention of financial gain.

The court therefore declined to restrain the organizers from displaying the Hogwarts Castle replica during the festival. It allowed the committee to use the structure and images of the characters until October 26, 2007. However, the committee was required to sign an undertaking stating that it would not use characters from the books without permission in the future.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

[OG/VP/HP]