Friday, February 26, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Report: WFH Is Causing Eye And Ear Problems Among Young Adults
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Report: WFH Is Causing Eye And Ear Problems Among Young Adults

Complaints are directly linked to extensive use of headphones at higher volume, mobile, and laptops

0
eye and ear problems
Work from home leading to various health problems. Pixabay

Doctors in the Gurugram district say online classes and work from home due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is causing eye and ear problems among children, adolescents, and young adults. Doctors have warned that this could lead to ear and eye problems among those who failed to curb the use of earphones, mobile phones, and laptops. However, the doctors also asserted that one other reason which causes hearing problems is the noise pollution in Gurugram.

Rahul Garg, Head of RG Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT) Hospital, said lifestyle choices lead to more cases of hearing and eye impairment than age-related factors. “Before the Covid-19 pandemic, a few patients used to visit hospitals/clinics who were developing hearing problems after Diwali last year due to firecrackers but amid Covid-19, a number of patients from all age groups are visiting doctors’ clinics due to hearing problems and eye infection complications.”

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Garg pointed out that all these complaints are directly linked to extensive use of headphones at higher volume, mobile, and laptops. The doctor said the continued use of earphones, mobiles, and laptops at high volume is leading to such problems among people. “120 decibels is harmful to ears and 140 decibels can permanently damage our ears. Any noise more than 100 decibels can impact the physical as well as the mental health of our body,” Garg said, adding that adults can set the volume of earphones or headphones but children don’t know to set the volume of earphones which causes hearing problems.

eye and ear problems
The problems related to the eye and ear are increasing. Pixabay

ENT Specialist Yogesh Goyal said, “Multiple people are working for more than eight hours wearing headphones and in front of laptops. This is putting a lot of stress on their ears and unsterilized earbuds or ear-plugs could spread infection.” Goyal advises removing the earphones from time-to-time in order to allow fresh air to go inside the ears. He said school children should not be using headphones at all. If they are attending classes on a laptop or personal computers, then the device volume is sufficient.

ALSO READ: 90% Office Workers Are Dealing With WFH Related Health Problems

The doctors also suggest that the concerned authorities should strictly tackle noise polluters who are responsible for noise pollution. The traffic police should increase the use of audio meters which help to catch noise polluters. D.K. Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), informed that 326 challans were issued for pressure honking and 291 fines were issued for the removal of silencers from motorbikes and other vehicles in 2020.

“We will not tolerate anyone in Gurugram who breaks traffic rules. The Traffic police from time-to-time have launched various campaigns to catch traffic violators. I would like to appeal to the motorists in Gurugram to follow traffic rules across the district or be ready to face hefty traffic fines,” Bhardwaj said. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleBollywood Adds Spice To Film Titles
Next articleVaccination Centres Expect Manifold Rise in The Number of People To Take Their Jibe For Phase-3!

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

World NGO Day 2021: Why is it celebrated? (Significance and Facts)

NewsGram Desk - 0
The term NGO stands for a Non-Governmental organization, and it includes a variety of organizations such as “private voluntary organizations,” “civil society organizations,” and...
Read more
Lead Story

68 Percent Women Feel Insecured Due To Rejections Based On Beauty

NewsGram Desk - 0
According to a recent survey, nine out of ten women in India feel they are judged and rejected based on their looks during the...
Read more
finance

Five Things To Be Mindful Of Before Buying A House In 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
Owning a home is something all of us have dreamt of at some point in time in our lives. At the very outset, the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

World NGO Day 2021: Why is it celebrated? (Significance and Facts)

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The term NGO stands for a Non-Governmental organization, and it includes a variety of organizations such as “private voluntary organizations,” “civil society organizations,” and...
Read more

68 Percent Women Feel Insecured Due To Rejections Based On Beauty

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
According to a recent survey, nine out of ten women in India feel they are judged and rejected based on their looks during the...
Read more

Five Things To Be Mindful Of Before Buying A House In 2021

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Owning a home is something all of us have dreamt of at some point in time in our lives. At the very outset, the...
Read more

An Agreement To Boost Online Jewellery Retail

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
To provide impetus to Indian gem and jewelry sellers on the global e-marketplace and explore potential business collaborations for sectoral growth, the Gem and...
Read more

Work on India’s First-Ever Cable-Styled Bridge Called “Anji” Goes on in Full Swing!

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Work on India's first cable-styled bridge, also called the Anji bridge, is going on in full swing in Jammu and Kashmir's Raesi district, and...
Read more

Almost 10% of The Total Agricultural Produce Go To Waste in India, Says IARI Director

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), which helps to increase the production of agricultural produce in the country through its research, is now working...
Read more

Vaccination Centres Expect Manifold Rise in The Number of People To Take Their Jibe For Phase-3!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
After the announcement of phase three vaccination which is set to begin from March 1 in the country, the vaccination centres are expecting a...
Read more

Report: WFH Is Causing Eye And Ear Problems Among Young Adults

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Doctors in the Gurugram district say online classes and work from home due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is causing eye and ear problems...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

https://allen293.istanbulunyildizi.com/the-juul-pods-game.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japonia Charakterystyka on “What Happens Next? People Just Drink Themselves To Death?” : Russia’s Story
james707.tulledecorations.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Element Vape Coupon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://clark209.bestcasecover.com/6.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
harrison136.tarh-o-ideh.com/the-lost-key-to-vaping-found.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Juul Pods on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
james149.sciencemagarab.com/10-e-cigarette-which-will-stone-the-coming-year.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Puff Bar Flavors on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada