Thursday, March 25, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Research: Harappans Ate High-Protein Laddoos
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Research: Harappans Ate High-Protein Laddoos

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had handed over samples of laddoos to BSIP for scientific analysis

0
Harappan
Ancient Harappan Civilization. Wikimedia Commons

People living during the Harappan civilization around 4,000 years ago have been found consuming high-protein, multigrain ‘laddoos’, according to a study.

The scientific study of the material found during an excavation in Rajasthan has revealed this.

Jointly conducted by the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), Lucknow, and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), New Delhi, the study was recently published in the ‘Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports’ by Elsevier.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

At least seven ‘laddoos’ were discovered in 2017 during the excavation of a Harappan archaeological site in Binjor in western Rajasthan (near Pakistan border) between 2014 and 2017.

Harappan
Archaeological Site of Harappa. Wikimedia Commons

BSIP senior scientist Rajesh Agnihotri said, “Seven similar big-size brown ‘laddoos’, two figurines of bulls and a hand-held copper adze (a tool similar to an ax, used for cutting or shaping wood) were excavated by the ASI at the Harappan site in Anupgarh district of Rajasthan.

“These laddoos, dating back to around 2600 BCE, were found well preserved since a hard structure had fallen in such a manner that it acted as a roof over them and prevented them from getting crushed. Had they been broken, the ‘laddoos’ would have decayed entirely but since these were in contact with the mud, some of the internal organic matter and other green constituents remained protected.”

He said the most peculiar thing about these ‘laddoos’ was that when it came in contact with water, the slurry turned purple.

ASI had handed over samples of laddoos to BSIP for scientific analysis.

“At first, we thought that these laddoos, excavated near the banks of Ghaggar (erstwhile Saraswati), had some connection with occult activities since figurines and adze were also found in close proximity. We were intrigued by their shape and size as they were clearly man-made. This curiosity led us to explore their composition. We initially presumed it could be a non-vegetarian food,” Agnihotri said.

However, primary microscopic investigations carried out by BSIP senior scientist Anjum Farooqui found that these were composed of barley, wheat, chickpea, and a few other oilseeds.

As the early Indus Valley people were mainly agriculturists, the composition of these food balls with mainly vegetarian items with high protein content made sense,” he added.

The presence of pulses, starch, and protein was further confirmed by the discovery of significant excesses of magnesium, calcium, and potassium.

Harappan
Harappa Ruins. Wikimedia Commons

“These laddoos had cereal and pulses, and moong dal dominated the ingredients,” the scientist said.

Full organic geochemistry of the food balls was later conducted at BSIP and National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) in Lucknow.

A team of nine scientists and archaeologists from the two institutes concluded that the presence of seven laddoos along with typical Harappan tools/items hinted that Harappan people made offerings, performed rituals, and consumed multi-nutritive compact ‘laddoos’ as a food supplement for instant nutrition.

The presence of bull figurines, adze, and a Harappan seal in the vicinity of these seven food balls signifies that humans revered all these items due to their utility and importance to them.

ALSO READ: Where to Find the Best Chocolate in the World

“The study provides important insights into types of food grain used in making laddoos, which reveal contemporary farming practices by Harappan people. This scientific finding appears to be unique and opens up avenues for more intrusive scientific research in archaeology to reconstruct the unwritten history of India and its glorious past,” Agnihotri said.

The discovery of food balls, along with figurines of bulls and copper adze, suggests that Harappan people used these items to perform some kind of rituals. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleSuper Weight Loss Tips

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Super Weight Loss Tips

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Suhail It may be that you are finding it difficult to lose weight or unable to lose weight in a good amount of time. In...
Read more
Health & Fitness

IISc Discovered More Efficient Way To Detect TB

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers in Microbiology and Cell Biology of the country's premier research institute, the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) have found a new, faster, and...
Read more
Environment

Report: Is India’s Green Recovery Green Enough ?

NewsGram Desk - 0
While India has committed more public money than any other economy to date -- at least $122 billion -- to support the energy sector...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,536FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Research: Harappans Ate High-Protein Laddoos

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
People living during the Harappan civilization around 4,000 years ago have been found consuming high-protein, multigrain 'laddoos', according to a study. The scientific study of...
Read more

Super Weight Loss Tips

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Suhail It may be that you are finding it difficult to lose weight or unable to lose weight in a good amount of time. In...
Read more

IISc Discovered More Efficient Way To Detect TB

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers in Microbiology and Cell Biology of the country's premier research institute, the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) have found a new, faster, and...
Read more

Report: Is India’s Green Recovery Green Enough ?

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
While India has committed more public money than any other economy to date -- at least $122 billion -- to support the energy sector...
Read more

OTT Has Changed The Way Showbiz Works: Kirti Kulhari

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari, who has been part of many OTT projects including "The Girl On The Train" and "Four More Shots Please", says that...
Read more

An Exercise In Self Deception: Pakistan Navy’s Aman 21

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Pakistan Navy hosted 'Aman-2021' from February 11-16. The exercise was the seventh edition of the 'AMAN series' of exercises, which started in 2007,...
Read more

Consumption Of Strong Coffee Before Exercise Ups Fat Burning In Men

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Caffeine about 3 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg), the equivalent of a strong coffee -- ingested half an hour before aerobic exercise significantly increases the...
Read more

AI Now Buzzword For Humanity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With deep and exclusive reporting, across hundreds of interviews, New York Times Silicon Valley journalist Cade Metz relates the modern history of artificial intelligence...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

인터넷바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 소개 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
in sink disposal unit on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리 카지노 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://centrovisitatorredeiguardiani.com/ on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
e-office software free download on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 톡 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
forex trade on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
free download dhoom 2 full movie on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,536FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada