Two Undertrials Escape Kannauj Jail Using Blankets to Climb 22-Foot Wall Amid Dense Fog, Probe Ordered

According to preliminary findings, thick fog had enveloped the area at the time of the escape, preventing guards stationed in watchtowers from clearly monitoring the perimeter. CCTV cameras installed in the jail compound also failed to capture usable footage due to poor visibility, sources said. Investigators believe the inmates had carefully studied blind spots along the wall and waited for favourable conditions to carry out the escape.

The two escapees were identified as Ankit (25), a resident of Hazarapur under the Talgram police station area, who was in custody in connection with an Arms Act case, and Dimpy, also known as Shiva (26), from Malgawan village under Tathia police station, who was lodged as an undertrial in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Officials noted that agricultural fields located immediately outside the jail boundary may have facilitated the escape, offering open routes away from the prison. Authorities conceded that stricter surveillance from watchtowers might have prevented the escape.