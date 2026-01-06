Two Undertrials Escape Kannauj Jail Using Blankets to Climb 22-Foot Wall Amid Dense Fog, Probe Ordered

Two undertrial inmates used blankets to make a rope and scaled a 22-foot-high wall at Kannauj’s Anaugi jail, exploiting dense fog
Five jail officials, including the jailer and deputy jailer, were suspended for alleged negligence
Police teams launched a search operation to arrest the escapees, while authorities are also verifying a viral video allegedly showing a DJ party inside jail
During the early hours of Monday, January 5, 2025, two undertrial prisoners escaped from the district jail at Anaugi in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. The prisoners allegedly took advantage of dense fog that severely reduced visibility inside the prison premises. The escape triggered immediate administrative action, with five jail officials, including senior staff, suspended for alleged lapses in security.
The incident came to light around 10 am during the routine morning headcount, when prison authorities discovered that two inmates were missing from their barracks. Officials later confirmed that the prisoners had used multiple blankets to create a rope and climbed the jail’s boundary wall, which stands approximately 22 feet high.
According to preliminary findings, thick fog had enveloped the area at the time of the escape, preventing guards stationed in watchtowers from clearly monitoring the perimeter. CCTV cameras installed in the jail compound also failed to capture usable footage due to poor visibility, sources said. Investigators believe the inmates had carefully studied blind spots along the wall and waited for favourable conditions to carry out the escape.
The two escapees were identified as Ankit (25), a resident of Hazarapur under the Talgram police station area, who was in custody in connection with an Arms Act case, and Dimpy, also known as Shiva (26), from Malgawan village under Tathia police station, who was lodged as an undertrial in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Officials noted that agricultural fields located immediately outside the jail boundary may have facilitated the escape, offering open routes away from the prison. Authorities conceded that stricter surveillance from watchtowers might have prevented the escape.
After being informed by jail staff, the Superintendent of the district jail, Bhimsen Mukund, alerted senior officials. Subsequently, the District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri and Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar visited the jail, inspected the breach site, and sought detailed explanations from prison authorities.
Based on prima facie evidence pointing to negligence, the district administration suspended Jailer Vinay Pratap Singh and Deputy Jailer Badri Prasad. Action was also initiated against jail warders Shivendra Singh Yadav, Atul Mishra, and Naveen Kumar through the senior jail superintendent.
An internal inquiry has been ordered to examine the sequence of events and identify systemic failures. Adding to the controversy, a video allegedly showing a party with a DJ being held inside the jail premises surfaced on social media following the escape. The authenticity of the footage is being verified, and officials said it would also form part of the inquiry.
District authorities stressed that any compromise in prison security would be dealt with strictly and that accountability would be fixed after completion of the investigation.
[Rh/VP]
Suggested Reading: