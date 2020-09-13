Sunday, September 13, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment We Need To Rethink The Way We Treat Our Women: Actress Dia...
EntertainmentLead StoryLife StyleOpinion

We Need To Rethink The Way We Treat Our Women: Actress Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza: Female characters in mainstream cinema mostly 'mute'

0
Women
Dia Mirza (born Dia Handrich; 9 December 1981) is an Indian model, actress, producer, and social worker who predominantly works in Hindi films. Wikimedia Commons

Actor and environmentalist Dia Mirza feels we need to rethink the way we treat our women and female characters in films.Talking to IANSlife, she pointed out that while direct objectification in lyrics and item songs may be diminishing, we still have a long way to go.

“This is not a recent phenomenon at all. The 80’s, 90’s and early 2000’s are marked by a language in cinema that is sexist, misogynistic and objectifies women. If anything, over the last 5 years there has been a growing awareness/consciousness of this. Because while direct objectification vis-a-vis language used in lyrics, ‘item’ songs and vocabulary of characters may be lessening we still have a long way to go,” Dia told IANSlife.

Emphasising, “An observation that I read recently points to the fact that female characters in mainstream Hindi cinema are mostly ‘mute’. A major film released last year accounts for only 8 minutes of talking time for women in the first 53 minutes of the film’s run time. Until we start building a better balance in our mindsets, narratives will be unable to bring gender balance and respect for roles of women in Indian cinema.”

Follow NewsGram on Twitter for more updates. 

The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) National Goodwill Ambassador and climate changemaker was recently part of a conversation on women’s global rights.She spoke at length about the objectification of women in cinema and why the narrative needs to change, during a humanitarian series by Liberatum.

Women
Mirza won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. She made her acting debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001). Wikimedia Commons

When asked women characters are their portrayal in what is termed as ‘item songs’ or vulgar lyrics, in some cases even allude to assault, Dia said, “There are different types of people who tell stories in cinema and a lot of what is made is their reflection of what they understand of what is happening in society, what they learn from their experiences, what they imbibe and consequently how they reflect that through their cinematic journey. And then there are some who don’t think of any of this and treat cinema like a mass entertainment business that caters to a vast percentage of the audience. And unfortunately, there is a large part of the audience that does enjoy this narrative and it is disgusting.”

Also Read: Mammoths Likely Driven to Extinction by Lack of Drinking Water

During the conversation, Dia also stressed upon the importance of refusing to accept this narrative and was happy that actors are increasingly calling out the objectification.

“It is deeply offensive and I really feel that more and more of us need to come forward and refuse this kind of narrative and make it very apparent that this is unacceptable to us as women. The good thing is that more and more women are refusing to be a part of this portrayal and refuse to be objectified. One thing is a celebration of sensuality, but then there is this objectification.” (IANS)

Previous articleTerrorism, Pandemic Trigger Depression and Stress: Study
Next articleNew Fossil Suggests T. Rex Spent 20 Million Years Getting Smart

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Hidden Gems That Are Waiting To Be Explored In New Zealand

NewsGram Desk - 0
Recognised for its clean and green environment, New Zealand is made up of many beautiful landscapes - from vast mountain chains to grand volcanoes,...
Read more
Entertainment

Nothing More Real And Humbling Than Creation Of Life In You: Actress Anushka Sharma

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress and mum-to-be Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby bump on social media and said that nothing is more real and...
Read more
Environment

New Fossil Suggests T. Rex Spent 20 Million Years Getting Smart

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Kevin Enochs Tyrannosaurus rex — the rock star of dinosaurs, the apex predator that beats them all — it turns out was descended from...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,156FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Hidden Gems That Are Waiting To Be Explored In New Zealand

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Recognised for its clean and green environment, New Zealand is made up of many beautiful landscapes - from vast mountain chains to grand volcanoes,...
Read more

Nothing More Real And Humbling Than Creation Of Life In You: Actress Anushka Sharma

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress and mum-to-be Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby bump on social media and said that nothing is more real and...
Read more

New Fossil Suggests T. Rex Spent 20 Million Years Getting Smart

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Kevin Enochs Tyrannosaurus rex — the rock star of dinosaurs, the apex predator that beats them all — it turns out was descended from...
Read more

We Need To Rethink The Way We Treat Our Women: Actress Dia Mirza

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor and environmentalist Dia Mirza feels we need to rethink the way we treat our women and female characters in films.Talking to IANSlife, she...
Read more

Terrorism, Pandemic Trigger Depression and Stress: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Marissa Melton This September 11 is different. Every year, Americans have remembered the largest terrorist attack on American soil by coming together – to...
Read more

Skincare Tips For Brides

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
The wedding season is upon us, and every bride wants to get that glowing flawless skin for her special day. Especially when face masks...
Read more

Attain A Blue Mind!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
According to USA Today the term 'blue mind' means "the mildly meditative state we fall into when near, in, on or under water. It's...
Read more

Mammoths Likely Driven to Extinction by Lack of Drinking Water

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists say that one of the last surviving populations of woolly mammoths was likely driven to extinction by lack of drinking water. Follow NewsGram on...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,156FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x