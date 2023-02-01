Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine pushes France for fighter jets

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov visited Paris for talks with French leaders on Tuesday, pushing for fighter jets to help Kyiv’s fighters fend off Russia’s nearly year-long invasion.

Ukrainian officials have called on their Western allies to send the jets in order to better respond to the Russian attack, but so far those calls have been met with wariness.

When asked by reporters if France would consider sending fighter jets to Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that “nothing is excluded” but laid out multiple conditions before such a step could be taken. Those included that the equipment would not touch Russian soil, would not lead to an escalation of tensions and would not “weaken the capacities of the French army.”