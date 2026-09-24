Pskov’s Medieval Religious Art is Being Appropriated by the Russian State to Support the Invasion of Ukraine

The icons were donated by a city municipal deputy to the Church of Saints Cosmas and Damian of Primostye. It is one of Pskov’s oldest churches, located opposite the Pskov Kremlin. Founded in 1462, it is a cultural heritage site of federal significance and forms part of the ensemble “Churches of the Pskov School of Architecture,” which was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2019.

The icons are painted in a traditional Pskov style, as described in Encyclopedia Britannica:

“In the course of the 13th and early 14th centuries…Pskov perfected an extremely forceful style of icon painting that to the end of its development combined a remarkably skillful expression with a somewhat archaic, even naive, manner of presentation”

The two newly painted icons depict St. Nicholas of Mozhaysk as the main figure, and a soldier who died while participating in Russian aggression against Ukraine is also shown as a smaller figure at his feet. In the other, St. Rusticus of Paris appears above another killed Russian soldier.

As Radio Liberty’s experts explain, this follows an old Orthodox tradition in which donors, soldiers, or other ordinary people could be shown praying before a saint without being presented as saints themselves. But the main issue here is the political meaning they have today. The Russian Orthodox Church has strongly supported the war, and these images place specific soldiers who fought in Ukraine inside the sacred space of traditional Orthodox art in the Pskov icon school.