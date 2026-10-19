How the ‘geopolitical stigma’ Associated With Putin’s Russia is Affecting Ordinary Russians

This article was originally published in The Conversation . Read the original article.

Russia’s international standing collapsed within weeks of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Sanctions swept across Russian banks, businesses and political elites, while western companies exited the country en masse. For those living inside Russia, it was the everyday, tangible shifts that made this feel real.

Western goods disappeared from supermarket shelves, direct flights to Europe stopped and getting visas to travel abroad became more difficult. Russian athletes, artists and scholars, meanwhile, were excluded from international competitions, cultural platforms and academic events.

For Russians living elsewhere in Europe, the change was often more subtle. Questions about their nationality in job applications, negative media coverage and offhand comments about Russia all contributed to a growing sense that being Russian now meant carrying a stigma. Russia’s changing international reputation had suddenly become personal.

I have seen this transformation in my own research on Russian masculinities, which has involved interviewing Russian men living in Russia and abroad. When I first interviewed my 40 participants in 2013-14, most viewed Russia positively and had a relatively secure sense of national identity.

When I returned to interview 27 of them between 2022 and 2023, this picture had changed dramatically. Only two of the men still described Russia in unambiguously positive terms.

One of the questions I asked participants in the second round of interviews was: “How would you define Russia’s role in the world today?” Their answers were striking.

My respondents described Russia as “only a pawn in a big game”, “a bully with the nuclear baton” and “a pariah country like North Korea”. One participant even likened Russia to Voldemort, the main villain from the Harry Potter book series.

Two others called Russia a “backward, defective, sick country”, and “the state that uses violence to be loved”. Even those who supported Vladimir Putin’s regime and the war admitted that Russia’s standing in the world had deteriorated significantly since the full-scale invasion.