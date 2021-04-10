Samsung’s “Back To School” Campaign Will Help Students And Educators

As remote education gets extended in the second Covid wave, Samsung on Saturday announced the ‘Back to School’ campaign in India that will help students and educators experience innovative and education-friendly Galaxy tablets at an affordable price. The company said that offers are now available on Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Tab S7, and Galaxy Tab S7+.

“With ‘Back to School’ campaign, we aim to contribute to the education of students and educators seeking affordable e-learning tools that help them embrace smart learning,” said Madhur Chaturvedi, Director, Tablets Business, Samsung India.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

As part of the campaign, students and educators can avail of an additional discount of up to 10 percent on Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and Galaxy Tab A7 purchased via Samsung Student Advantage on Samsung.com. To avail of the offer, students and educators can use their official school or college email address to log in to Samsung Student Advantage or validate their credentials via Samsung’s official student ID validation partner, Student Identify.

ALSO READ: LG, Samsung Introduce Home Appliances For Pet Care

Customers purchasing Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7 will be eligible for Rs 10,000 discount on the keyboard cover. The effective price of the keyboard cover will be Rs 7,999 and Rs 5,999 for Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7, respectively with the bundled offer. “HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users can avail cash-back offer of Rs 10,000 on Galaxy Tab S7+ and Rs 9,000 on Galaxy Tab S7,” the company said in a statement.

On purchase of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, customers will get Galaxy Buds+ at a special price of Rs 1,999. HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users will get an additional cash-back of Rs 3,000. “Those purchasing Galaxy Tab A7 can get the Book Cover at a discounted price of Rs 999. HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users will get an additional cash-back of Rs 2,000,” said Samsung. The company also announced a new Galaxy Tab A7 variant with 64GB storage and a 7040mAh battery. (IANS/SP)