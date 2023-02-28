Mark Zuckerberg says Meta creating a team to build AI tools

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company is creating a new "top-level" product team that will be "focused" on generative artificial intelligence (AI).

On Monday, Zuckerberg posted on Facebook, "We're creating a new top-level product group at Meta focused on generative AI to turbocharge our work in this area."

"We're starting by pulling together a lot of the teams working on generative AI across the company into one group focused on building delightful experiences around this technology into all of our different products."

He further explained that in the short term, the company will focus on building creative and expressive tools.