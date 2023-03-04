Windows 11 to get a new enhanced audio mixer

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build to the Dev Channel in which the company will roll out a new enhanced volume mixer in Quick Settings.

The updated audio quick settings will allow users to make individual volume and audio output adjustments directly from the taskbar.

"We've also added a new keyboard shortcut (WIN + CTRL + V) to bring you directly to the volume mixer for faster control of the experience. With this change, you can now tailor your audio experience better with more control and fewer clicks to better manage your favorite apps," Microsoft said in a blog post.