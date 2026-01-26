Ruling-Class Control of AI Is Making Things More Expensive and You Poorer

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under . Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org
By Kenny Stancil
More focus is needed on the downsides of the AI “revolution,” which is better understood as a (built in part through shaky deals between chip maker Nvidia, cloud provider Oracle, and model builder OpenAI, among others) that’s liable to burst. If and when that happens, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s for a taxpayer-funded is likely to pay off, leaving the public on the hook. That would be outrageous, of course, considering how much direct and indirect financial support tech giants have already from federal and state governments, before and throughout the ongoing frenzy. On the other hand, if AI “succeeds”—destroying millions of jobs, pillaging communities, and despoiling ecosystems in the process—working people will have our own . Widespread to data centers across the political spectrum that the public understands this.
Here’s a tangible downside: The prices of many essential goods are already rising as a result of the rush to hyperscale data centers and the of AI programs in . In what follows, we explain how the proliferation of both AI software (i.e., seemingly immaterial ) and hardware (i.e., the resource-intensive and highly polluting underpinning those tools) is driving up the costs of necessities now and in the future.
Energy-hungry AI systems immense amounts of computing power. That’s why tech giants like Amazon, Google, Meta, and are of dollars to expedite the of massive, primarily gas-powered data centers across the . This AI-driven surge in electricity demand, combined with the Trump administration’s ongoing on supply and battery storage, is putting increased strain on the power grid. The result? .
According to a Bloomberg published in 2025, “Wholesale electricity costs as much as 267% more than it did five years ago in areas near data centers. That’s being passed on to customers.” The rapid development of data centers connected to PJM Interconnection—the largest power grid operator in the United States, 67 million customers throughout the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic— the cost of procuring electricity by $9.3 billion from June 2024 to June 2025, with expenses only expected to rise further.
If this trend continues and data centers become the majority-users of a utility, then utilities may demand even deeper sacrifices from everyday ratepayers to keep their most powerful customers happy.
Residential ratepayers are this burden unfairly. As the beneficiaries of state-granted monopolies, for-profit utilities are subject to state regulation of prices. Public utility commissioners are supposed to set rates that enable customers to receive affordable power and utilities to cover operating costs and make enough profit to attract investors to fund infrastructure expansions and upgrades. For years, however, commissioners have been approving rate hike requests that pad the pockets of utility executives and shareholders (to the tune of $50 billion per year in , according to the American Economic Liberties Project).
Now, there’s that state regulators are subsidizing Big Tech’s out-of-control power consumption by forcing customers to fund discounted rates for data centers. This is a boon for investor-owned utilities, which profit from greater energy use. For the rest of us, it makes it harder to scrape by every month. If this trend continues and data centers become the majority-users of a utility, then utilities even deeper sacrifices from everyday ratepayers to keep their most powerful customers happy.
Earlier this month, the US Centers for and Services (CMS) the so-called Wasteful and Inappropriate Service Reduction (WISeR) Model. This pilot program allows six companies in six states to use AI to determine whether traditional Medicare enrollees’ requested medical care should be covered.
Reporting on this AI-powered prior authorization program last year, the that “similar algorithms used by insurers have been the subject of several , which have asserted that the allowed the companies to swiftly deny large batches of claims and cut patients off from care in rehabilitation facilities.” Firms tapped to manage the WISeR Model “would have a strong financial incentive to deny claims,” the newspaper observed. “Medicare plans to pay them a share of the savings generated from rejections.”
An early that CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz is imposing “AI death panels” aimed at preventing seniors from accessing needed is apt. It’s also worth stressing that and private insurance plans have already been AI-powered prior authorization, with costly and deadly effects for ordinary people.
Property insurers, too, are increasingly on AI to project—with and —climate risks, which is to coverage withdrawals and rate hikes in communities around the United States. According to a recent from McKinsey & Company, the insurance industry’s growing use of AI has led to “a 10 to 15% increase in premium growth.” While and are on the rise, homeowners and renters alike are being hurt by the declining availability and affordability of home insurance. A climate and insurance-driven foreclosure wave, which would starve municipal budgets and could trigger a broader economic crisis, is a .
Two shoppers could walk into the same grocery store at the same time and purchase the same product—and yet be charged different prices. This was the conclusion of a conducted by , Consumer Reports, and More Perfect Union. The study, which focused on online grocer Instacart, found that nearly three-quarters of items tested were offered to customers at multiple price points, with an average difference of 13% between the lowest and highest prices.
What the hell are we doing building ruinous housing for super-computers when we could—and should—be building healthy housing (and clean energy and mass transit) for people?
How is this possible? Unfortunately, this increasingly common practice of is the logical outcome of allowing rent-seeking firms to transform our personal data into an asset that can be endlessly mined. AI is this phenomenon, from RealPage’s rent-gouging software to Delta Air Line’s use of Fetcherr, an AI-fueled pricing technology.
AI is already wreaking profound havoc on public and environmental health. The rare earth elements used in the microchips that power AI systems tend to be . Data center construction implies , and completed facilities produce significant amounts of , which typically contains mercury, lead, and other hazardous materials. Data centers tremendous amounts of , sometimes local residents of access in the process. Making matters worse, Big Tech’s quest for cheap electricity is leading it to data centers in all kinds of places, including like Arizona and Nevada, compounding preexisting water shortages.
Moreover, most data centers are being powered by planet-heating , especially . In addition, forecasted AI-related energy shortfalls are leading utilities to keep aging running and even to particularly dirty “peaker” plants, while the use of is also growing.
On top of the fact that fossil fuel-powered data centers spew heat-trapping gasses into the atmosphere, research has shown that AI degrades air quality in other ways. Specifically, across its full lifecycle—from chip manufacturing to data center operation—AI to the emission of fine particulate matter or soot, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide. These pollutants are to numerous adverse health impacts, including , asthma, heart attacks, cardiovascular disease, strokes, cognitive decline, and premature mortality. One study that data centers are on track to account for at least 1,300 premature deaths and $20 billion in public health-related costs per year in the United States by 2030. These deleterious consequences are poised to hit already-disadvantaged populations the hardest. That includes the low-income, predominantly Black neighborhoods currently against Elon Musk’s xAI in South Memphis.
What the hell are we doing building ruinous housing for super-computers when we could—and should—be healthy housing (and clean energy and mass transit) for people? The opportunity costs of supporting Big Tech’s AI data center buildout are striking.
A new from the Rhodium Group estimates that for the first time in two years, US increased in 2025. The 2.4% uptick in national GHG was driven in large part by data centers and crypto . This regressive form of economic development is destabilizing the climate and leaving people less materially secure. It is also being as a reactionary alternative to green economic .
It seems clear that a major reason why the ruling class is so heavily invested in AI’s triumph is because they dream of burying organized labor and worker demands once and for all.
Despite recent efforts to climate and affordability, the two issues inextricably . There’s mounting that climate inaction is the cost-of-living crisis. The best way forward is to fight for policies that would decarbonize and democratize our society, to confront climate chaos and grotesque at the same time.
Failing to do so, as we are now amid AI-mania, will only lock-in more fossil fuel pollution, thus and with it, supply chain disruptions and price shocks. Current and future generations will be forced to endure a more brutish and expensive world full of economic insecurity and uneven, but rampant, suffering.
Some AI-related costs have not yet been realized. But if Silicon Valley oligarchs succeed in empowering firms all across the economy to eliminate jobs (and deskill further pockets of the workforce), skyrocketing would empower bosses to suppress wages. It seems clear that a why the ruling class is so heavily invested in AI’s triumph is because they dream of burying organized labor and worker demands once and for all. Meanwhile, the collision of declining pay and rising prices would push more and more people closer to the brink.
How are people supposed to enjoy the leisure time ostensibly provided by AI advancements if they can’t afford basic necessities? Is rapid access to information a net-positive no matter the quality of that information? Isn’t it more likely that society’s capacity for critical thinking will be further degraded? And if we the next generation of literacy while immersing them in a poisoned information ecosystem, doesn’t that increase the likelihood that authoritarian demagogues will retain power?
That’s why billionaire techno-fascists are trying so hard to imprison us within their AI-dominated world. Whether by of AI inside existing borders or violently establishing where they can impose their will, a tiny class of digital overlords and their political allies are seeking to end so they can extract rents with no constraints. We can’t afford to let their dystopian vision become reality.
