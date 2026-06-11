Indian Workers Train AI With Head-Mounted Cameras, Get ₹250 an Hour to Teach Robots That Will Replace Them

DOMESTIC AND FACTORY WORKERS IN INDIA are earning money just by strapping a camera on their head to record them while doing their daily tasks. While some are just happy getting paid doing mundane daily tasks, other stories show an almost dystopian reality of workers repeating chores, such as folding clothes, in an artificial environment to teach AI robots that will take over their jobs in the future.

Agency France-Presse (AFP) reports that an AI data company Objectways is one such firm conducting these AI-teaching trials in India, particularly Tamil Nadu. Objectways runs its operation in the US and India, with Fortune 500 MNCs listed as their clients. The US-based company uses Amazon SageMaker, a platform for machine learning models, to develop their AI models.

Nagireddy Sriramyachandra, a 25-year-old Chennai woman, was seen filming herself slicing mangoes while attaching a camera equipment on her head. According to AFP, Objectways is paying these workers a little more than $2 an hour for these activities, which they call is an “invaluable” data for global tech companies.

"Who else will give you 250 rupees an hour just for doing housework?", Sriramyachandra said to AFP. She also showed enthusiasm for the AI robot training, knowing full well what she was paid for. “I may get a robot myself in the future,” the young Tamil woman remarked.